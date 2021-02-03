Why Amanda Gorman’s Headband Joins Others in Fashion History





Was the hair accessory Amanda Gorman wore during the presidential inauguration a headband? Or was it a crown? Prada’s large, padded piece of satin, in a shade the brand calls Fiery Red, sat not straddling Ms Gormans’ head, but on top, circling her braided bun. This reinforced the presence of the 22-year-old poet behind the grand podium with the presidential seal, drawing the viewer’s eyes from her sunny yellow coat to her face as she recited her work. Accessories aficionados rejoiced. She was so powerful and strong that she had crowned herself, said Jennifer Behr, an accessory designer in New York City.

We saw the whole world seeing the way Amanda Gorman stood like a fucking queen, said Ateh Jewel, British beauty journalist and diversity advocate. Ms Jewel started wearing headbands last spring when the pandemic started, both at home for herself but also in her TV appearances, as a celebration and a call to action.

The headband made me turn up the volume on who I am, my ambitions, my aspirations, she said. She collaborated with Roseings London, a UK hair accessories brand, on a limited edition pink embellished model called Kamala; she encourages people to post photos with the hashtag #crownyourself. The humble headband has gone from a preppy status symbol to a stimulating exclamation point, its focus now less control than the crowning. Today’s fashionable designs, puffed up with padding and sparkling with precious stones, have the height and sparkle of fine jewelry reserved for royalty. Put aside your childish connotations of Alice in Wonderland; these headbands are meant to make a statement. It’s such a powerful way for women to take back symbols that were traditionally used to diminish female power, said Nell Diamond, Managing Director and Founder of Hill House Home, the lifestyle brand. Fans of the brand’s Nap Dress styles often pick up a padded headband in a matching print.

The one-size-fits-all mood-boosting headband also owes some of its popularity to the pandemic, standing out in a zoom on the shoulders. You don’t go out, you don’t buy evening dresses, you certainly don’t buy shoes and bags, said Lele Sadoughi, the founder and creative director of her eponymous accessories brand. The headband was something super special. Recently, Ms. Sadoughi introduced a new collection with ornate headbands, priced at $ 150 to $ 195. The brand sold 500 in half an hour. Here’s where this reporter should admit her own enthusiasm for the blindfold. I graduated from the rubber bands I relied on to keep my hair out of my face for a run or, in the case of my first son, a childbirth. Inspired by the royal connotation, I went all out on statement headbands last year in appearances for my book, HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style. I chose a bright purple satin for my editors’ pre-pandemic media lunch and a black beaded version for a bank appointment to deposit my first check in advance. For two virtual evenings of reading, I wore a light blue velvet headband, choosing the color to match my book cover. My collection has swelled to require its own drawer in my closet. I can confidently say that these oversized designs allow you to stand a little taller and stand out in the crowd.

This headband moment to the max is just the latest in the long history of accessories. From Greek goddesses to bobbed flappers, there has been a headband for every era of fashion. Think about her visible roots in modern times: the simple band that Grace Kelly wore or how chic Catherine Deneuve looked with her oversized black bow. Diana, Princess of Wales, stripped an emerald choker across her forehead in 1985, and Whitney Houston sported a wide white headband with her tracksuit to sing the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl. Hillary Clinton donned a padded headband in as first lady, then a super fine version as secretary of state. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy opted for the tortoiseshell look. Would Clueless’ style be so iconic without headbands on Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport? As if! Headbands are such a powerful place for self-expression, said Elizabeth Way, assistant curator at the FIT Museum and co-curator of an upcoming props exhibition, Head to Toe. People have to wear shoes or carry bags, but headbands are something completely incidental, Ms Way said. Decadent, that’s how Ms. Sadoughi describes them.

Today’s headband craze owes a special thank you to another queen bee: Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl. Hers were preppy, yes, and awarded on occasion. But the ornate, oversized pieces had a hint of campy rebellion when worn tucked into tousled hair. At first, people just didn’t know how to wear headbands, said Ms. Behr, the designer. The teen drama gave people a feel for how to have fun with them. In the summer of 2018, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Kate Middleton, arrived at the christening of her youngest sons in an imposing creation by Jane Taylor. The padded and woven piece was studded with pearls and topped with a fake flower bodice. It looked like a headband aspiring to be a hat; a headband, if you will. One might wonder if the Duchess just started a new thick headband trend in the future, Songea Marlen Komar in Bustle. A few months later, Prada sent a parade of padded headbands to the catwalk for their Spring 2019 collection.

In the years that followed, the statement headband crowd split into two factions, knots and non-knots (padded). Both were dazzled in a big way pearls, pearls, rhinestones, knots. Babba Rivera, founder of the hair care brand Ceremonia, recently launched the Frida Headband, a voluminous braided piece inspired by Frida Kahlo. Eugenia Kim was so inspired by groundbreaking fashion that soon her accessories brand will be launching a Unity capsule collection with headbands in red and yellow, the Mme Gorman, but also the other colors of the scene including bright purple and deep burgundy. Bold pieces today demand intentionality. It’s not something you put on mindlessly, it’s something you choose, said Carmen Myer, 31, a Montessori teacher in Houston. Ms. Myer has two dozen headbands, including a pearl pink tie. A relative mistook it for a last Halloween costume, commenting that she liked Ms. Myers’ princess look. It was an aha moment for her. That’s what he projects to people, she says, which is royalty.

As a new year dawns, Ms Myer worried the headband trend would wane. Then she saw Ms. Gorman at that podium, making sure on her own that the props continued to reign supreme. It was particularly meaningful to Ms. Myer as a black woman. It was a great way to show that anyone could wear this. It’s not just for a white woman with straight, thick hair, Ms. Myer said. It could also be for braided, curly, frizzy and frizzy hair. If you’ve never worn a trendy headband, it may take a bit of courage to wear the first one. Ummm, am I even worthy of wearing this gorgeous piece? someone on Instagram asked Autumn Adeigbo, who designs headbands as part of her eponymous fashion label. Uh yes you’re queen, Ms. Adeigbo wrote in her repost, punctuating her response with a crown emoji. Her designs, she told me, are to remind us that they were worth it. Ms Gorman recently wore one of Ms Adeigbos’ models on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but the designer assures me that you don’t have to go anywhere to wear a fancy headband. You can be the Zoom Queen, she said. Or the queen of your house, or the queen of your car.

