Pregnant Elsa Hosk shows off her baby bump in a floral dress as she awaits the birth of her child

She is expecting her first child, a little girl, with her partner Tom Daly overnight.

And Elsa Hosk showed off her baby bump in a cute floral dress as she enthusiastically counted the days until childbirth.

The Swedish model, 32, looked radiant in a series of snaps posted to her Instagram on Wednesday as she soaked up the sun near her California home, writing in one snap: ‘Taking your stomach for a walk! ”

Mom: Elsa Hosk showed off her baby bump in a cute floral dress as she enthusiastically counted the days to childbirth

Elsa watched every inch of the stylish mom-to-be in the long red and white flowered dress, which hugged her budding bump perfectly.

She teamed her dress with a black long cardigan and black loafers, while tucking her essentials into a stylish red handbag.

The stunning completed her daytime look with black undertones and a huge smile as she took in the fresh air days before her little one arrived.

Elsa, who sported her loose wavy blonde tresses, appeared in good spirits as she turned to the camera under the sunny shots.

Lovely: The Swedish model, 32, looked radiant in a series of snaps posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, writing in one snap: ‘Taking your stomach for a walk! ”

On Tuesday, the beauty, 38 weeks pregnant, once again showed off her plump belly while posing in a lacy blue bra and blue shirt on Instagram.

She was shown keeling on the floor with her bump in the front and center and with her hands behind her head.

“Any day now, little monkey,” she wrote in the picture.

Victoria’s Secret angel a week agoshared via Instagram that she was having “ one last hypno childbirth class. ”

Expect: Elsa looked every inch at the stylish mom-to-be in the long red and white flowered gown, which hugged her budding bump perfectly

Style: She teamed her dress with a black long cardigan and black loafers, while she tucked her essentials away in an elegant red handbag

She posted a photo showing her legs and feet perched on the back of a sofa as she leaned over looking at the wooden ceiling and paper lamp in her Southern California home.

Elsa first announced that she and her five-year-old boyfriend were expecting the end of September, as she said the decision to have a baby was a reflection of what she felt ‘in her heart’.

AfterFinding out that they were going to be parents, Elsa and Tom moved from New York to a lavish home outside of Los Angeles.

Almost Time: The stunning completed her daytime look with black undertones and a big smile as she took in the fresh air days before her little one arrived

Fun moments: Elsa, who sported her loose wavy blonde tresses, appeared in a good mood as she strolled for the camera in the sunny shots

Proud parents to be: Elsa first announced that she and her five-year-old boyfriend Tom Daly were expecting at the end of September

The couple spent $ 6 million on the South Pasadena residence which features glass walls and is set on an acre of leafy countryside.

The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as an independent guest house and a swimming pool.

Elsa first fell in love with Tom around Halloween 2015 – the same year he and Max Vallot co-founded District Vision.

Unsurprisingly, Tom once enlisted the blue-eyed bombshell to model for his brand of “conscious” marathon runner’s glasses.

Focus: A week ago, the Victoria’s Secret angel shared via Instagram that she was having “ one last hypno birthing class ”