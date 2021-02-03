FINAL: MSU men’s hoops have glimmers of hope but fall to 8th Iowa, 84-78





After his best night of the season, graduate student guard Joshua Langford looked to tie him up against the No.8 Iowa Hawkeyes. The clock went down with a minute remaining, but similarly to the MSU 2020-21 attack, it did not connect. I just keep playing Josh Langford for more minutes than he can play, “said head coach Tom Izzo.” Then he misses that six feet and doesn’t keep at the end and it’s my fault, it’s not his fault, it’s short of body.

MSU abandoned its fourth consecutive Big Ten game on Tuesday, falling to Iowa, 84-78. The Spartans are now 2-7 in conference. It was a battle between two teams thirsty for victory. MSU, sitting at 2-6 in the conference ahead and on a losing three-game stint. Iowa fell to unranked Indiana and Illinois No. 12 days earlier. It’s tough, especially when we had so many pushes in the game where we were playing really well, ”Langford said. Give Iowa credit; they’re a great team, but at the end of the day I still think we kind of shot each other in the foot. The first half started poetically for MSU. First it was Aaron Henry, following Langford, then Foster Loyer, Joey Hauser and Rocket Watts, all got to the perimeter to start MSU on 6 of 6 shots from the three. With the eighth different starting line-up in the last 15 games, MSU has come out hot. The Spartans made four of their first five shots in a much more efficient offensive start than the team has shown recently. Henry, who led the Spartans with 24 points, extended the Spartans’ lead to double digits in the first half. He grabbed an offensive rebound from his own missed shot and put it back in place for a layup with 14:09 left in the first half, giving him 10 points at that point in the game. But the Big Ten’s most effective attack hasn’t slowed down. Despite shooting just 29.4% from the three players in the first half, MSU’s percentage doubled to 41.4% of the game’s perimeter, Iowa slipped on MSU by shooting fouls and slipping away. making it to the line. Iowa scored 13 of its 48 points in the first half from free throws. Six of MSU’s players entered the second half with two fouls, putting Izzo on thin ice in the second half. I thought there were some ridiculous calls, “Izzo said.” I don’t say this very often, but I will say it. “ Marcus Bingham Jr. fouled with 1:36 remaining after putting on an impressive performance against Luka Garza for the Spartans. Iowa also made up for their all-three deficit by scoring 42 points in the paint over MSU 24. The Spartans struggled all game trying to contain Iowa inside. A late-first-period foul on Langford gave Iowa two shots from the line that extended Hawkeye’s lead to 48-43 at halftime. MSU led the battle of the boards early, scoring 42 points overall, including 20 on offensive glass to create the 28 second chance opportunity. The Spartans started the second half cold before Langford landed a top three. From there, the Spartans regrouped and would take a 12-2 run to take a 61-59 lead. Iowa remained competitive and regained the lead with a 6-0 run and a 27-point performance from Garza. With nine to three minutes left, MSU was in desperate need of a response against the Big Ten’s most significant attack. Out of the time out, Hauser struggled through the paint to set up a layup and draw a foul from Garza. Bingham found an answer for Garza on the other end, giving the Spartans the opportunity to bring him to a single possession game. But the Spartans couldn’t connect like they did earlier on offense, abandoning one of their fiercest battles of the season. MSU is now 8-7 on the season and five games under 0.500 in the league. The Spartans will now move on to their home game against Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 6. Fans can watch the game on the Big Ten Network. Discussion Share and discuss “FINAL: MSU men’s hoops show hope but drop to 8th Iowa, 84-78” on social networks.

