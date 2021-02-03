Fashion
What are the best sustainable fashion brands for truly stylish clothes?
BESIDE Zoom sweatpants and shirts, durability is perhaps the hottest thing right now. Consumers, especially younger ones, expect more and more from the brands they frequent: more transparency, more responsibility, more emphasis on ethical practices. However, you have to accept all of the brand’s claims that its products are sustainable with a grain of salt. Sustainable is a loose, catch-all term that can be exploited for marketing purposes. A brand that only sells locally produced clothing made from recycled fabric may use the word, but a brand that works with harmful chemicals can sometimes release a limited run of vegan leather shoes. It’s like saying that food is natural. It’s very wide, said Kayla Gil, owner and curator of Seattles Pipe & Row. This doesn’t mean buyers who want to reduce their carbon footprint should give up, it just means they should do a little homework.
Experts encourage customers who want to shop in a greener way to go beyond statements on a branded website and research the brand’s track record and goals through articles from trusted media and independent platforms like stand.earth, a climate monitoring organization, or Greenpeaces Detox Campaign, which tracks the use of dangerous chemicals by fashion brands. Today, I don’t think you can have a fashion brand without being responsible, said Julie Gilhart, director of development for fashion consultancy Tomorrow Ltd, who has been in the fashion industry for ever. over 20 years. But there are many different levels: [Brands and designers] who are more advanced in their knowledge; some are just learning to change things; some are just getting started. Make sure there is an intention to develop their accountability. And if they don’t have one, switch to another brand.
We asked four fashion insiders to spotlight brands that rightfully aspire to be green conscious and keep their promises. Check out their favorites below.
ANGELS
Eliana Gil Rodriguez
Founder of Gil Rodriguez
I love the Parisian brand Tricot. They make some really classic pieces from recycled cashmere and the quality is beautiful. I look at sustainability from the perspective of buying less. Treating clothes like disposable clothes, regardless of how they are made, is always an incredible waste. My focus is on buying vintage things that have already had a life and then a great new basic that I will wear for a long time.
ANGELS
Scot louie
Celebrity Fashion Stylist
Many brands make their promises visible. If you visit certain brands’ websites, they tell you how their materials come from or how they reduce their carbon footprint. Stella McCartney is one of the leaders in sustainable fashion. She’s got a big red carpet presence and a big high fashion presence, and there’s always that bit of ego that comes with saying I wear Stella McCartney.
SEATTLE
Kayla gil
Owner of the Pipe & Row boutique
Many of our designers are sustainable, but the one doing it on a fairly large scale is Paloma Wool. Their packaging is post-consumer plastic, their coats are filled with cruelty-free down. They use a lot of Tencel, which is made from wood pulp and can eventually be composted or reused. They also do a great job of educating their retailers and customers about how everything is made. It is a huge task to put all of this information together.
NEW YORK
Julie gilhart
Business consultant
I love Studio One Eighty Nine. Abrima Erwiah and Rosario Dawson launched this brand together. Abrima is based in Ghana and she uses sustainable practices, working with small communities. She was able to create a very subtle collection, but you can see the African roots in the prints. Im always looking for authenticity. I am not looking for perfection. I’m just looking for a genuine intention to do better.
