Fashion
Designer Wardha Saleem on incorporating elements of Sindh into Bakhtawar’s ivory and gold wedding dress – Style
The marriage of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of the late Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, is well finished but we still bask in the sartorial glow of the dresses the bride wore.
Details of what she would wear and who she would wear were kept until Bakhtawar or her husband Mahmood Choudhry revealed them themselves on their social networks.
There were Karachi based Nida Azwer for the commitment last year, based in Lahore Zara Shahjahan for the mehndi function and for the highly anticipated nikah dress, the bride chose another designer from Karachi, Wardha Saleem.
It was an exciting indication that some of the young fashion designers are now gaining weight. It had been widely assumed that Bakhtawar would opt for one of Pakistan’s longtime veteran workshops to create the design of his big day. The fact that she trusted a younger, albeit experienced, designer was refreshing.
Wardha Saleem says it was an experience she will always cherish.
The response has been overwhelming. Coming from a Sindhi background myself, I was very proud to design the ‘daughter of Sindh’ outfit, ”said the designer. Pictures in an exclusive conversation.
According to Saleem, this was her first time creating for Bakhtawar and his family. They approached us. Bakhtawar followed our work and liked our design sensitivity. We had our first video call where she revealed her interest in wearing us for the main baraat Event.
Obviously, the couple had previously gone for an ivory and gold look as an ode to their mother’s iconic wedding attire. She trusted us and gave us a free hand to give the design our own interpretation and create a signature look.
Saleem goes on to describe the outfit in detail: it was a timeless hand-embroidered ivory and gold bride; a classic long peshwaz silhouette paired with a traditional sharara, a main bridal dupatta and another ghoonghat dupatta for the wedding ceremony.”
“We opted for a hand-woven masuri crumpled chiffon fabric for the shirt and dupatta and custom hand-woven organza for the sharara. -esque jaalis and the flowers and fauna of Thar, ”she elaborated.
“There were peacocks and house sparrows sitting in jharokas against Khairpur bananas and deer dancing along the main border. We also incorporated our chand-baala and lotus leather applique designs into the outfit. .
Blue accents were added to the outfit and the bespoke clutch was created in sapphire blue once Bakhtawar confirmed that she would be wearing the Mohtarma Benazir Bhuttos Wedding Sapphire Necklace.
The embellishments varied; centuries-old aari, zardozi, kamdani and French knots with Swarovski crystals, pearls, Naqshi and textured appliques.
Did the designer have to adhere to any privacy requirements until the wedding day the photos were finally revealed? She wanted to unveil the designer’s signature herself and we have respected her wishes, Saleem shares.
We saw Bakhtawar as a sophisticated bride who valued her roots and was deeply committed to her family’s traditions and heritage. At the same time, she wanted to make her own mark. With that in mind, my design for her was classic and traditional yet youthful, the designer said. Pictures.
Bakhtawar was the dream bride any designer would love to create for.
