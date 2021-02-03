Nextail, retail solutions company, says the future of Fashions is female – WWD





Spain-based Nextail predicts that the future of fashion will be led by women – and the proof is in the numbers. Nextail, a cloud-based SaaS platform that enables algorithmic merchandising decisions, today released a report that leverages the prowess of the modern fashion CEO; and this woman is digitally smart, as well as environmentally conscious, the company said. Turning to the United States and Europe, its second annual report titled ‘Latest Fashion CEOs on Top of 2021’ focuses on the skills of more than 100 new CEOs of top fashion brands, as well as on the profound transformation of both retail and industry continues to “face a number of problems”. His report says fashion companies have appointed more than 100 new CEOs in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and these new leadership choices “show models of strong executives ready to meet short and long term goals of industry ”. Overall, the report indicates that an increasing number of women “occupy the highest positions”. And despite “general risk aversion” and an understandable preference for highly experienced executives, the long-term goals of fashion companies are digital transformation, growth and sustainability, which have started to “emerge. as a CEO hiring factor ”. Nextail CEO and Co-Founder Joaquin Villalba said, “This report shows that despite the consequences of COVID-19, companies were as much planning for the future as they were trying to solve immediate problems. Hiring fashion retailers reflects their strategies for succeeding in the new retail landscape, entrusting the leadership that will pave the way for making fashion retail a better and more sustainable place. Nextail calls customers Versace, River Island and Pepe Jeans. Nextail CEO Discusses The Human Element of Retailing Through Algorithmic Data According to the report, “After a flurry of activity in the first quarter of the year, the nomination process slowed down until the end of the first round of lockdowns. However, the priorities seemed to remain constant: a deep fashion and well-balanced retail experience. Sixty-three percent of recruits had C-level experience setting forward-looking priorities, such as digital transformation and sustainability. “ Interestingly, among CEOs who stepped down in 2020, the average time spent in the position was almost eight years, not counting those who lasted only a few months, Nextail said. And it seems fashion companies are looking for a trio of retail expertise in very specific areas, such as product (branding, marketing, and design); operations (supply chain, logistics and HR); and analytics (commodity planning, finance and strategy). The brand explained that new hires bring “increased experience” in these three areas compared to their predecessors and noted that compared to outgoing predecessors, female leadership has increased by 95%.,Reaching over 40% of revenue cases, the report says, which includes Helena Helmersson at H&M and Sonia Syngal at Gap. The report noted that Helmersson had presented “a strong sustainability record”, while Syngal has impressive experience in retail operations and analysis. Nextail stressed that “it is important to note that their skills correspond to the new paradigm.” For more commercial information from WWD, see: The outerwear brand launches an upcycling campaign The great outdoors have a fashionable time Field Notes: A Gift Guide for Outdoor Enthusiasts







