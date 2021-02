Holly Willoughby’s gorgeous blue floral shirt dress is the perfect outfit for spring

The telegraph The truth about the influencer invasion of Dubai Despite its best efforts, Dubai is a destination that some people love to hate. Throughout the month of January, the DHA (Dubai Health Authority) inoculated about a third of the population, administering more than three million vaccines free of charge. I was among the expatriate residents receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines in pop-up medical tents and refurbished halls. The experience was a bit like the board game, the musical chairs. Several rows of seats, two meters apart, lined the center of the tent. As those at the head of each row were directed to nurses waiting with needles around the perimeter, we all mounted a seat in preparation for our turn. He was exceptionally efficient and a snapshot typical of the giggling Dubais demographics of spa therapists still in pink uniforms, blue and white collars, chatty students, and families of all nationalities formed orderly queues. I’ve heard of longer waits in some centers, but for me the game ended in 17 minutes. The jab was quick and painless, and I was notified via text message of my callback date. From February, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will also be available in the United Arab Emirates, and the country is one of the fastest to roll out a vaccination program globally, but headlines about Dubai are more focused on its visiting influencers. Since opening its borders in July 2020, Dubai has received only a fraction of the number of visitors it previously relied on. Before Covid, the target was 20 million; the carrot hanging from the world fair of Expo 2020, now postponed. The latest figures from Dubai Tourism show that only 1.11 million travelers arrived between July and November 2020, mostly from India and Pakistan, the home countries of the majority of UAE expats, suggesting family visits were motivation. Egypt, the UK and France followed as the top five source markets. The luxury hotels were either half full or half empty, if you prefer the pessimistic view of Dubai. During the same period last year, they were about 75% occupied. In February, with new restrictions in response to the spike in Covid-19 infections in January, bookings cannot exceed 70%. To facilitate social distancing, malls, swimming pools and beaches will also be operating at 70% of capacity throughout February, while restaurants and cinemas will be reduced to 50% and no-kitchen bars closed.

