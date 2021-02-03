Free clothing available at the Hilton Closet





HILTON, NY A community clothing department at Hilton continues to provide free winter clothing, footwear and coats to those in need. The Hilton Clothes Cabinet is located on the lower level of the Hilton Baptist Church. Volunteers from nine churches in the Hilton Parma are working together to provide free clothing to all who need it. What would you like to know The Hilton Clothes Closet is a department of the Hilton-Parma Community Council

Free clothing is available for anyone in need

It is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the first Tuesday and third Thursday of the month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. “We have a men’s section, a women’s section, an older boys section and a toddler section here,” said Jayne Gerega, volunteer at Hilton. It all starts with weekly donations from the community and a team of volunteers who sort, fold, hang and organize what ends up looking like a small department store, except everything here is available for free to those in need. “It’s an amazing ministry, absolutely amazing ministry and I just wanted to help. I just wanted to give back to my community and help, ”said volunteer Marje Earnhardt. Volunteer Jayne Gerega has been helping the Hilton Clothes Closet for eight years. Shes lived at Hilton for 45 years. Shes all about giving back. “We see the need when people come in and they may have a specific need, but sometimes they just need to talk,” Gerega said. “We’re finding that more and more these days people are feeling lonely. So they come in and we have real people here and they check in with them and we help them find clothes that they can use.” Hilton Clothes Closet offers clothing for all ages, shoes, bed linen and seasonal items. The clothing ministry sees fewer people entering than in past years. It was temporarily closed for more than three months at the start of the pandemic. It is open and accessible to everyone, regardless of the city in which you live. “We would love to see more people come in and use it. It surprises me when I hear they don’t even know they’re here. So getting more customers would be great,” Gerega said. Hilton Clothes Closet is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the first Tuesday and third Thursday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. It is located at 50 Lake Avenue in Hilton. Call (585) 392-7990 for more information.

