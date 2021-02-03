Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Met Gala, Wedding Dresses and Last Minute Accessories for Meghan Markle’s Wedding
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of those stars who is not only a triple threat, but possesses so much talent that we are often left speechless when we look back on her varied career to date.
As a former Miss World Champion, Bollywood star, Hollywood actress, hair care entrepreneur and now author, one can’t help but marvel at how the 38-year-old has time, without talk about energy, to create one of the most historic. fashion highlights.
The IT The cover star of the March issue recently sat down with ELLE UK to play a game of ‘It’s A Mood’ and recalled some of her favorite looks over the years, from dresses for the Oscars and multi-way dresses at the Met Gala, to her many bridal gowns for her wedding Indian with her husband Nick Jonas.
Chopra Jonas said IT about her first Met Gala appearance in 2017, which saw her walk the red carpet with her now-husband Jonas and ignite rumors the couple was dating. The actress wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress with a 25-foot train that came off to leave a chic minidress for the biggest fashion event of the year.
“My favorite memory of the Met Gala was meeting my husband there,” she told us. “ I had met Nick before – my first impression didn’t happen that night – but he clearly made a good first impression because he had a ring on his finger! It was a good impression.
A year later, Chopra Jonas was spotted wearing a lavender-hued Vivienne Westwood dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a bespoke hat created by Irish milliner Philip Treacy at her friend Meghan Markle’s wedding.
Thinking back to the royal’s big day, Chopra Jonas remembered the time and effort that went into creating her fitted, button-up look.
“ We had fittings the night before at around 4 a.m. and started getting dressed at nine. It was an incredibly eventful night, but the outfit was superb and I felt good in it, ” she recalls.
As for her own wedding in 2018, the India-born star wore several designs ranging from a lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock to a multi-colored dress designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for a pre-wedding Mehndi in Jodhpur. “I wanted to feel very fun, alive and alive,” she said of the latter.
“ The Ralph Lauren white outfit for the Western wedding was ethereal and so pretty, ” she said of her traditional white wedding dress, which reportedly took 1,826 hours.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“I couldn’t have asked for more. This veil, even though it was 75 feet, served me well. I had a lot of fun.
“ I was very particular – I didn’t want anything flying or princess. The collar and the lace of my wedding dress… that was Ralph Lauren’s idea and Andrew’s in the workshops. They were very clear that we should see the skin and almost have some embroidery on the body. I loved my dress, it was perfect.
After hitting the red carpet at countless celebrity accolades such as the Oscars (wearing a white Zuhair Murad gown who saw her pull to the top of Google’s Most Wanted Celebrities the night after Leonardo DiCaprio), the Festival of Cannes (dressed as Georges Hobeika) and at the Grammy Awards (wearing a “ risky ” Ralph and Russo low-cut dress to show off her newly pierced belly button), Chopra Jonas admitted she never tires of the chance to dressing for an event.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
“ I was never nervous on the red carpet, I’m having a lot more fun than I should [have]… I have a good time, I love the clothes I wear, I like to be in them, to feel beautiful and to feel confident, ”she said.
“As long as you’re not in your clothes and you’re afraid of tripping or falling… now that would be embarrassing and probably make you nervous for the rest of your life.” Fortunately, this has not happened to me yet!
While her style icons may include Audrey Hepburn, Indian film actress Rekha, her mother (‘she’s incredibly glamorous’) and Kate Moss, we have a feeling Chopra Jonas may have already cemented her name. in the world’s best clothing icons for generations. come.
