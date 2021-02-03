Connect with us

Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan’s iconic fashion style rocked the menswear industry

1 min ago

When you hear about a model, what comes first in your mind? Yes, of course, a female model who is or dreams of being called the “Miss World”. But here you will be surprised. We are not talking about any female model. Yes, we are talking about the male supermodel who has captured the enormous attention of internet users and the fashion industry with his eccentric body style. Meet the Austrian Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan, better known as Bigg joo a 35-year-old model who inspired young people around the world to make a name for themselves in the menswear industry.

Abuka Jonathan’s love for fashion since childhood

Abuka Jonathan loved to pose and photograph from a young age. Later, when he realized that his body had pattern and flexibility, he decided to pursue his dream by joining the fashion industry. He received huge applause for his work abilities and quickly made a name for himself in top men’s fashion models. Many of his colleagues, influencers and other stars admired him for his dashing looks and personality.

Bigg Joo likes to take on challenges

A distinct characteristic that you will find in Abuka’s personality is that he enjoys taking on challenges. He is never afraid to try something new, which makes him a unique icon. That’s why he loves to travel to different places to learn and always amazes his audience with his unique fashion photoshoots. Bigg Joo has a real sense of dress. From casual suits to classic suits and tuxedos, he’s commendable in everything. Letting himself be influenced by his work, many fashion brands have chosen him as their ambassador.

Abuja’s friendly attitude towards his followers

Despite so much fame and inspiration, Abuka has a unique and humble approach to his fellow human beings and followers. His humble and grounded personality has influenced his other colleagues, who also learn from him. Yet Abuka does not deny that he is learning and also listens to the suggestions and advice of his fellow fashion experts. Not only that, but also, he never hesitates to learn from young artists. He is always available to guide his followers through his learning experience who wish to enter the modern fashion industry. To interact regularly with his fans and inspirers, he posts on his Instagram and other social media platforms. Anyone can easily contact him through his official website and social media accounts. Inspired by his humble approach, his fans are multiplying day by day. So far, his Instagram followers are over 4000, and a lot more to go! You can be a witness his Instagram page overloaded with huge positive comments about her fashion sense and style, received from her fans to knowledgeable artists. Abuka is highly recognized for his genuine and unique nature as he never tries to pose anything wrong.

Bigg Joo denies racial discrimination in the fashion industry

Responding to a question about his first experience of the photoshoot, he says the initial collaborative sessions were difficult, especially when he had to look in the eyes and pose his female models. However, later he got used to it, and now it doesn’t affect him anymore. Answer another question if he has experienced racial discrimination in the fashion industry. To the surprise of many Internet users, Abuka has never known such discrimination against him because most of the projects came directly from white agents and photographers. He never had a shoot with a photographer or a black agent. He adds that modeling has nothing to do with nationality, race or color; instead, if you can do what is asked of you, you’re good to go! However, he has not yet worked with any Nigerian photographer, despite being from Nigeria, and would like to work with them in the future.

Jonathan’s activities during the COVID-19 lockdown

The impacts of COVID-19 have been devastating for almost every industry. The same is true of the fashion industry, and many of the great fashion artists are confined to their homes. Bigg Joo has faced the same issues and shares that he could not continue working with his partners due to the strict social distancing rules in place; however, he couldn’t afford to let go of his passion and continued to do solo shoots alone with his camera.

