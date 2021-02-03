Connect with us

Amanda Holden braves the elements in a green floral summer dress

Amanda Holden braves the elements in a green floral summer dress as she shares how BGT’s cancellation left hundreds and hundreds unemployed

By Clare Mccarthy For Mailonline

Posted: | Updated:

Amanda Holdenbrava the elements in a floral summer dress as she stepped out after her Heart FM breakfast show on Wednesday.

The TV and radio host, 49, wore a black coat draped around her shoulders and bared her legs under the green midi dress with black pointy high heels as she emerged from the studios in central London.

Earlier today, the Britain’s Got Talent judge appeared on Good Morning Britain where she spoke about the decision to cancel this year’s talent show, leaving ‘hundreds and hundreds’ of unemployed.

Work: Amanda Holden braved the elements in a green floral summer dress on Wednesday as she stepped out after making the decision to cancel Britain’s Got Talent 2021.

Amanda, who has been the show’s judge since 2007, spoke toGMB host Piers Morgan, who was one of the original judges of Britain’s Got Talent.

The TV presenter said she believed it was the ‘good decision ”to cancel this year’s show, even though it was“ difficult ”because it left so many people out of work.

Amanda said: “ It has been a difficult year this year, for Amelia and all the producers, because we have so many people who are now unemployed.

“Behind the scenes, there are hundreds, hundreds and hundreds.

“ So I think we’re all trying to find a way to get around that, but to make it safe and with the Fifth Judge, which is everyone watching, it’s a show that it’s impossible to do. to do without an audience.

“So I’m really happy that this was the decision that was made, it was the best option.

It was announced last week that Britain’s Got Talent 2021 has been canceled because the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is preventing a live studio audience from attending.

The successful ITV talent show had previously been postponed due to security concerns and restrictions by level systems and lockouts.

But after several weeks of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that the show will not be returning to screens until 2022.

The show’s bosses said despite the best efforts of teams from ITV, Thames and Chief Justice Simon Cowell’s Syco, they were forced to cancel their plans.

They said: ‘With our top priority to protect the well-being and health of everyone involved in the program, from the judges, hosts and contestants to the entire crew and audience, the decision has been made. unfortunately to move the file and the broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent until 2022.

“ BGT is known for its diversity of talent with great dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that it is not only possible to film auditions with these types of people. ‘acts in a safe manner, but also that they are not able to rehearse well and prepare safely.

“Safety has to come first and therefore the recording of the show cannot go as planned at this time.

