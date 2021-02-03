Could drinking coffee reduce the risk of hearing loss in men? The study says so





Researchers found that men who drank at least one coffee a day were 15% less likely to lose their hearing than those who did not drink coffee. Read more The study – which saw a team from the Autonomous University of Madrid use data from 37,000 people in the UK biobank – suggests that coffee may have beneficial effects on hearing due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties . The benefit appears to be the same whether the coffee consumed is caffeinated or decaffeinated, filtered or unfiltered, according to the study. However, no link between coffee and hearing function was found in women, which the team said could be due to differences in physiology. High circulating levels of the hormone estrogen, which women have more of, protect against age-related hearing loss, so the impact of diet on hearing would be less relevant, the researchers said. For men who have lower estrogen levels than women, the impact of beneficial foods like coffee may be more obvious. INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week Consuming coffee may have a beneficial effect on hearing function due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of some of its compounds, the researchers said. Read more The study monitored the coffee consumption of 36,923 middle-aged and older men and women over the course of 11 years. Their hearing was checked at the start of the study and then again in two follow-ups, and the results were analyzed to take into account the potential effects on hearing of other factors related to health and fashion. life, for example if they smoked or had been exposed to loud noises. While the results showed that men who drank between one and four and a half cups of coffee per day were less likely to suffer from disabling hearing loss, Dr Marcos Machado-Fragua – who was part of the research team – warned that coffee should not be consumed. to excess in order to prevent hearing loss, especially in people who have health problems related to caffeine consumption.

