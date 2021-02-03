American woman kept another bride’s wedding dress for 14 years after housekeepers sent her the wrong one

Social media has helped find many long-lost friends and lovers, but will he manage to find a lost American wedding dress fourteen years later? In a fascinating turn of events, Minneapolis resident Wendie Taylor has discovered that the wedding dress she’s been wearing for fourteen years is actually another dress and not the outfit she wore on D-Day.

According to CBS Minnesota report, the discovery was made after Wendie watched Gilmore Girls with her daughter and was inspired to look at her own wedding dress. But as she opened the box containing her outfit, she found it wasn’t the one she had been wearing while walking down the aisle. The shock was too monumental and she immediately posted her ordeal on Facebook.

The post was shared on January 27 where Wendie enlisted the help of his social media friends. Wendie has asked her Facebook friends to read, share, and help her get her wedding dress back and return the one she has to its true owner. She explained that her dress was cleaned and preserved by Evans Garment Restoration in Minnesota in 2006 or 2007. She had thought it was the best choice to have her dress properly packed. However, with new owners and new software since then, Evans has so far written off. Wendie further wrote that Evans does the restoration after a fire or water damage, so by that logic anyone who has her dress likely had the work done through their insurance company as part of a complaint. She also thinks Evans was probably a subcontractor.

For better chances of recognition, Wendie also posted photos of the dress she has and the photo of her original dress that she wore on her wedding day. She said she would love to find her old dress and take it back. She said it was a shock when she opened the box to show the dress to her 12-year-old daughter and found the wrong one.

Speaking to CBS News, Wendie also mentioned that her dress was strapless, two-tone, and beaded and that there is someone who has the wrong dress as well.

Commenting on Wendies’ post, one user wrote that it would be an exaggeration to think Evans Restoration keeps records of everyone who came at the time.