Premier League hits and misses: Man Utd return to form, Arsenal suffer strange defeat, while Blades prepare for big breakout | Football News

Man Utd is back in shape in style

If a point in two games had brought down belief in Manchester United’s title hopes, it was a categorical way to restore it. A record-breaking Premier League win as Southampton were beaten 9-0 at Old Trafford, the win brings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side back to points level with Manchester City at the top of the table. Game on.

United’s attack hasn’t shot so well lately, even Bruno Fernandes looks a bit distant. The failure to score at Arsenal even prompted Luke Shaw to criticize the performance. “We didn’t look like we wanted to play,” he said. “We created the odds and failed again and it cost us two points. Sometimes we were too slow. We were sloppy.”













FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester United’s Premier League win over Southampton



Speed ​​was back in their game here, with Shaw creating more chances against his former club than he did in any of his previous 173 appearances in the competition, despite being substituted at halftime. He had then secured two assists and helped secure another as he and Aaron Wan-Bissaka attacked forward with great effect from the full-back positions.

The 9-0 score will bring back memories of the victory over Ipswich in 1995, but five of those goals came from one player, Andy Cole. Solskjaer’s satisfaction is that seven different United players were on target here with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial scoring.

The whole front line could have gotten back into shape on a night when United scored as many goals as they had in the previous eight Premier League games combined. The seventh of nine goals made them the top scorers this season.

Manchester City have two more games in hand, of course, and rightly remain the title favorites. But just as United showed signs of fading, they came to life with a remarkable result to remember. The winnable matches against Everton, West Brom and Newcastle offer hope of extending the challenge until March. Anything can happen then …

Adam bate

History repeats itself for Hasenhuttl













Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said his side’s 9-0 loss to Manchester United ‘hurt even more’ than when they lost by the same score to Leicester last season



Ralph Hasenhuttl certainly had its ups and downs during his two years at the helm of Southampton. Now he did it in a little over a month. Tears of joy came when he beat Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp at St Mary’s in early 2021. Four weeks later and, remarkably, he had to endure another Loss 9-0.

This game against Leicester was discussed so often that it has become something of a running joke, a go-to point of reference for Hasenhuttl’s reign. No one thought for a moment that history would repeat itself. It is unusual for a coach to survive such a result. Now the Austrian must hope to recover from the ignominy that has taken place twice.

He gained a lot of confidence in the interim period and the manner of that loss was not so overwhelming against a Manchester United side at Old Trafford. The players worked hard after losing Alexandre Jankewitz in the second minute and three of United’s goals hit the back of the net after his Southampton side were reduced to nine men.

But a fourth consecutive Premier League loss means Southampton are on the worst form of any team in the competition. They have been unhappy against Aston Villa and are being deprived of some key players due to injury. They, of all the teams, know that we must not panic. But it’s a reminder once again of how quickly fortunes can change in football.

Adam bate

No reason to be alarmed at Arsenal













Mikel Arteta was unhappy with referee’s decision to fire David Luiz in Arsenal loss to Wolves



After another dismissal of David Luiz – his third for Arsenal, to be precise – was followed by a second-half collapse that saw a promising seven-game undefeated resumption at Molineux, you would have been forgiven for thinking that Arsenal lived up to their former. tips again.

The controversial move that led to Luiz’s sacking undoubtedly dominated the fallout from the first road bump Arsenal experienced this year, but it should not overshadow a performance that, at times, served as an illustration of the progress the Gunners continue to make. take under Mikel Arteta.

For 47 minutes of the first half, until Luiz’s expulsion and Ruben Neves equalizer there, Arsenal were superior in all departments against Wolves, the only criticism being that they failed to get a better lead.

Even after being reduced to 10 men and falling behind at a moment of sheer brilliance from Joao Moutinho, there was a belief, though unlikely, that anything could be saved from the game.

In the end, a loss is ultimately a loss, but with Arsenal teams in the not-so-distant past likely to crumble to a more damaging or demoralizing setback, the fact that this team has faced such adversity. would not only have pleased Arteta. , but showed him that he had a group ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

Jack wilkinson

Could this be the springboard of the wolves?













FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Wolves’ Premier League win over Arsenal



What a strange evening it was for the wolves. They were miserable for much of the first half, appearing lacking in confidence as Arsenal got behind their defense with alarming ease. The move to a fullback was not convincing, the pressure on the ball nonexistent. Entering the locker room at half-time with just one goal behind seemed like the only bonus.

In fact, a neat passage of the game was enough for Willian Jose to win the penalty which resulted in David Luiz’s red card before being skillfully converted by Ruben Neves. Joao Moutinho’s winning goal was spectacular. Bernd Leno’s expulsion has ended any prospect of Arsenal returning. Three points and a first Premier League victory of the year.

Nuno Espirito Santo hopes this will be a turning point because for the first time in his wolf reign he is being questioned. Seven games without a win will do it but what was more concerning was the loss of identity, the little patterns that his players knew so well.

Coming back to four at the back is an indication that Nuno is not yet ready to return to the system that has earned him relative success in his first three seasons at the helm. He wants to continue the search for a new path. While the team’s performance against 11 Arsenal players didn’t provide much evidence that they found it, winning over nine of them might just instill some much-needed confidence that they will get there. at the end.

Adam bate

The key men of the blades are back in shape













FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Sheffield United’s win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League



The old group are firmly back together and hitting the right notes at Sheffield United. For much of this season, the Blades’ intricate stint that was famed for last season has been replaced by unimaginative play patterns.

However, the return to form of Chris Basham and John Fleck allowed Chris Wilder’s side to return to their best – both were exceptional in the second half of their win over West Brom as their attempt to miraculous survival was gaining momentum.

Marauding Basham lived up to his title of “Bashambauer” with a performance of a sheer class on the right. His ability to join the attack and play dangerous passes was the catalyst for his team’s brilliant performance in the second half.

It was no coincidence that both Blades goals came down the right flank. He was ably supported by Fleck, who dictated the game from his central position. When these two play well, the Blades are a completely different animal than the one we are associated with this season. The great escape could take place.

Lewis jones

The victory of the palace at what price?













FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Crystal Palace’s Premier League win over Newcastle



Gary Cahill marked his return with the decisive goal as Palace came from behind to win 2-1 at Newcastle, but Roy Hodgson will return to the south perhaps given the cost of securing back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since September.

With his team protecting a slim lead in the second half, Wilfried Zaha was forced to leave on injury, hampering his side’s ability to step onto the pitch. The 28-year-old was seen gripping the back of his right leg, suggesting a potential hamstring injury.

Palace are 15 points clear of the relegation zone, but it’s the growing list of those on the treatment table that could derail any hope of breaking through into the European dispute.

Picture:

Roy Hodgson consoles Zaha after being forced to leave due to injury



Hodgson then said: “Suddenly we’re looking around and wondering where all our players are. It’s going to be a problem to try to get these players back in shape. These injuries need to be assessed.

“[Wilfried Zaha] doesn’t normally injure itself, so it’s worrying that it came off. Hope this is nothing serious as Wilf ‘has huge recovery powers, but to add to the players we lost over the weekend, the squad is getting smaller and smaller. “

The palace record without their talisman is well documented. Since the start of the 2016/17 season, they have collected 1.3 points / game with him alongside against just 0.5 points / game when he was absent.

Most recently since the start of the last term, Palace has lost all three games without the winger, so Hodgson will be sweating because of the medical evaluation in the coming days. Eberechi Eze and Michy Batshuayi may have to take greater responsibility for the attack if the diagnosis is worse than expected, starting with the trip to Leeds on Monday night football.

Ben Grounds