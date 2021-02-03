There is something unusual about the clothesin this photo.

The material they are made from comes from an orange.Like, a real orange.

The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world– mainlyDue toThe quantity ofunwanted raghe iswefaircasual.

Designers and tech start-ups are workingreally hardatmake the fashion industry sustainable.

Learn moreecologicalclothingmaterialshas been a great research objective, thereforethe clothes in orange.

But how unsustainable the fashion industry isat the moment? Aand what areare we doing to change that?

What does Fast Fashion do AT The Environment?

Thethere are somerather wildstatistics onfashion industrysenvironmentalthe impacts.

Overall, theindustry issuesmore carbon thanboth international and ocean flightsdelivery combined (ie pre-pandemic international flights).

The amount of water a single person drinks7 yearsis the quantity needed to make a single pair of jeans. Andthe equivalent of a garbage truck full of clothes is burned ordumped in a landfilleach second.

Tthe hat is enough to fillSydney Harbor every year.

Quick mode And Influencers

Quicklyfashthe ion hasmade clothing more affordable and accessible.

The convenience of online shoppingatmassively contributed topeople are consuming more than ever,and pandemic lockdownsrreally exacerbated that.

Influencersplayed their role too.

Affectingrculture has made new clothes moredesirableandspawned asort ofwear once maybe twice the mentality because of everyoneonline visibility.

AniaZoltkowski(Sydney University of Technology): We lived in this kind of culture of convenience where it is easier for us to buy new things than to take care of a garment and fix it, to devote time tohe.

The reality is that the fashion industryexistto the detriment of our environment.

The impact ofhighnon-renewable waste volumesIs not fairheavy ondump,hisirreversiblypollutedallour ecosystems.

Sustainable fashion Where are we?

So what do we do about it?

There is no one specific textile fiber that is 100% sustainableandcould solve everythingourwaste issues.

IInstead, designers and tech startups arefocusing ondevelopingmore degradablematerials,made ofthingsaskelpor even food waste(like these clotheswhich aremade fromOrangeby-products).

Theyre toowork onnew recyclingtechnologies that can make old materials more renewable.

AAmerican textile companyfor example, recycles the old pulp fabric which then becomes new fibers and is reused for big brands like Adidas.

Patagonia now produces fleece jackets from recycled bottles,and thatreally popularshoe brand see workswitha Brazilian start-upwhich grows all the fiberswhichthe shoes througha type ofNaturalAgriculturecalledagroforestry.

Hisreally excitingprogress but what does this mean for us consumers?

How to make sustainable development affordable?

AniaZoltkowski,sustainable fashionsearcherand consultant,told me that one of the biggestbarriers to adoptionistheto offercapacity oftheclothes attached to all this new science.

This top in orangefresh150U.S. dollars.

Andeeven ifsome biggermore affordablebrandsrotateto sustainable practices, Aniathoughtwe need to be aware of greenwashing.

AWITH:H&M and Zara are releasing these eco-green collections while putting new clothes in stores every seven days. That does not make sense.

IIt is important in my opinion,that sustainability does not become this dogmatic, rigid[thing]this is what youdutydo is what it looks like because it isn’t and it shouldn’t be. It has to be an extension of our values ​​and I think we have to choose where to start and build from there.

To take away

Build acircular economyshouldbe definitelya priority forthe future ofthefashion industry.Its current environmental impacts areimportant,andtheyreallyneed to change.

Butif sstabilityGo to work,industry must do ita viable option forallconsumers, not just oneprivilegeforsome.