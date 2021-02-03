Fashion
Prom season begins with uncertainty
Shopping season was in full swing last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close and schools to cancel annual pledges. This year, business owners are worried about so much in the air.
“Once I order from a company, it’s my dress. I can’t send it back, ”said Tara Attanasio, owner of Azalea, a boutique in Guilderland.
Attanasio says his prom sales exceeded expectations last winter, then COVID-19 brought it to a halt.
“It was very scary because the ball is very seasonal,” Attanasio said.
Shops like hers buy for prom season in August, then shopping season begins in January.
“The girls will come and usually order from these,” Attanasio said. “So these are kind of samples from your store.”
When the pandemic hit, throw already took dozens of orders, as well as deposits. Attanasio says, incredibly, everyone has paid and picked up their dresses.
“I felt bad for these girls. I felt horrible for taking their money; I felt bad when they left with their dress on,” Attanasio said. “I think the most important thing for girls is to find that perfect dress that they’ve never worn and that maybe won’t wear anything until they get married.”
This year, the prom season is even more uncertain. Attanasio says she is lucky because she also has wedding dresses in her store, which pays the bills. Plus, several of the prom designers she has in store have focused on styles from the past year.
“I was obviously very scared to buy, and my little nest egg to buy was not there,” Attanasio said. “But I bought about a quarter of what I bought the year before.”
With new styles in stock, a large clearance basket, private shopping appointments and plenty of sanitizing, Attanasio says she’s writing a letter with other businesses asking school districts to share their current prom plans, consider moving the ball to June and getting outdoors. location options.
“It’s not just about clothing stores,” Attanasio said. “You’ve got tuxedos, florists, makeup artists, venues … Obviously schools can’t say for sure, but maybe some know for sure they won’t.”
While she and others are waiting, she tries to stay positive. Attanasio opened Azalea in 2018, after years of working in the industry. This is only his third prom season in business.
“I’m nervous. I’ve been nervous. It’s something that worries me all the time. I’ve never been in a situation like this. I’ve waited all my life to open this store,” Attanasio said. “Owning my own clothing store was a dream for me and I was finally able to make it happen when I was about to be 47. I don’t know what to expect, but like I said, I have hope.”
Currently, Azalea offers appointment-only shopping due to COVID-19, and appointments can be scheduled beyond the store’s traditional hours of operation. You can call or email to set up a prom dress purchase appointment at (518) 952-6727 or email [email protected]
Attanasio has limits on how many guests prom dress buyers and brides can have with them at this time for COVID-19 safety, but can help coordinate the virtual presence of friends and family to your visit. She also disinfects the store and steams dresses tried on between customers.
