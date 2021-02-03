Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is the menswear icon we need in 2021





White rappers are more associated with hats, bleach, and bling than with ~ style ~. Just because you have bars and an ear for a beat doesn’t mean you have a liking, and many hip-hop artists fall into the ‘more is more’ trap when it comes to fashion. Depositing loose money on designer brands and expensive accessories just to make others fall flat when you can’t dress consistently. Machine Gun Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker), however, can be cut from a different fabric. The 30-year-old is not only responsible for the recent high-profile pop-punk and rap-rock renaissance in the modern musical landscape, but his creative and stylish wardrobe as well. What sets MGK apart from its contemporaries? Her willingness to experiment with new styles as well as a deep understanding of American retro fashion. Take this low-key outfit he saw exercising on a date in New York City with his partner, actress and model Megan Fox. Mentioning Kurt Cobain during the early years of Nirvana, MGK Balmain cardigan without shirt, faded denim jeans and Brain Dead x Converse Chuck 70 High sneakers. It’s a simple outfit that demonstrates a few fundamentals. First of all, the brand image. Sure, it’s an expensive cardigan and limited-edition sneakers that he rocks, but they’re not so outrageously branded that they scream “ I’m rich. ” While MGK has a lot of designer labels in his wardrobe – and a quick scroll of his Instagram will show just how eye-catching his tastes are – he tends to avoid anything overly marked. Instead, he lets the pieces speak for themselves. Second, he’s on the lookout for the next big fashion trend: ’80s Americana. Just as his recent musical pivot to pop-punk was inspired by popular 80s acts like Bad Religion, The Ramones and Screeching Weasel, MGK’s sartorial tastes also nod to the timeless fashion genre of this era – with a decidedly modern twist. As 2021 wears on, this kind of American suburban flashback will continue to gain momentum: MGK is cresting that wave. RELATED: ‘All American’ Style Is Set to Take the Storm in 2021 Third, and perhaps most importantly, it just doesn’t give anything f * ck. Confidence is the most important ingredient when it comes to style, and MGK has it in spades. (It’s a punk thing, you guess) It’s a lesson to take into account no matter who you are or how you like to dress, frankly. Support yourself, and you will look good. Except maybe if you wear Crocs. Read more







