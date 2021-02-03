Coco Austin Braves A Nor’easter Braless In Crocheted Dress And Thong





The reality TV star left very little to the imagination while posing in the snow. Coco Austin didn’t let Nor’easter from New Jersey stop her from undressing. The reality TV star and model showed off her drooping jaw in a revealing photo shared on her Instagram this week as she posed in the snow wearing nothing but a crochet dress, thong and boots . Posted on February 1, the snapshot showed the Ice Loves Coco star without a bra in a totally sheer off-the-shoulder mini dress. She stood calf in the snow, wearing fluffy white boots, and pushed her hips to the right as she struck a sultry pose. The figure-hugging number highlighted her slim waist and showed off her bare cleavage while exposing her bare legs. She pulled the stocking up with her left hand and pulled her long blonde hair back with her right. She wore her locks under a fluffy black hat. The old one Playboy model wore nothing under the garment except skimpy black panties with thin ropes on both hips. In a second Instagram upload, which can be seen Here, she turned to confirm it was a thong as she showed off her booty. Coco looked directly at the camera and pursed her red lips as she was surrounded by a snowy landscape that enveloped the trees, bushes and the grassy shore behind her. In the caption, she claimed it had snowed for two days and 18 inches of snow had fallen. She joked that now was the perfect time to wear pieces from Fashion Nova by tagging the fashion brand alongside a kissing lip emoji, also tagging the account in the photo. According to her geolocation, she was in Edgewater, New Jersey. Many fans shared their thoughts in the comments section. “I love that! Wonderful girl! Not far from you at Ridgefield Park! You are brave to go for this! one person wrote. “Omgggg, we need you in cameo with this holy outfit,” another wrote alongside three fiery emoji. “I need a HOT mug of stat Coco !!! # obsessed, ”commented a third fan with fire, a double heart and a kissing face. “The jersey looks good,” commented a fourth person. The download garnered over 70,600 likes and over 1,100 comments, which was a huge success. Coco is no stranger to showing off her glamorous outfits on social media. Previously, her sister, Kristy Williams, took to the action as they both wore plunging, cheeky swimsuits while showing off their impressive flexibility in a multi-photo upload posted to Instagram last September.







