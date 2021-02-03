Man United get back on track in style as he spends nine hours at Southampton

Manchester United 9 Southampton 0

It was a message written in frantic style that Manchester United intended to remain as a serious contender for the title. Of course, Southampton was exhausted from injuries and had just 10 men in two minutes, but Ole Gunnar Solskjrs’ men showed a killer advantage that shows they are serious in the Premier’s highest joint win. League. United finished with nine goals in a thrilling final that added three goals.

First, Jan Bednarek received Southamptons’ second red card from Mike Dean who awarded a penalty for a foul on Anthony Martial. After VAR ordered the referee to report to the field side monitor, he upheld his original ruling and added the expulsion. At the top, Bruno Fernades scored on the spot, before Martial added an eighth and Dan James the final.

Solskjrs only adjustment after the draw at Arsenal was to put Paul Pogba on the bench – to rest when Mason Greenwood entered. , Ibrahima Diallo and Nathan Redmond. While the top three were all due to injuries, Ralph Hasenhttl was hopeful his side would bounce back from Saturday’s home loss to Aston Villa, having also lost their previous home game to Arsenal.

Southamptons Alex Jankewitz receives a red card early at Old Trafford. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths / Getty



Still, what unfolded was a horror show of a first half. After just 79 seconds, Jankewitz missed Scott McTominay and the referee Dean fired the 19-year-old, it was a nightmare start as Jankewitz had only played one minute for the club before. McTominay, however, could pick up and consider himself lucky after what could have been an end-of-season challenge.

As you might expect, United dominated from here. Danny Ings backed off the attack to fill the vacant left-hand spot, and Solskjrs’ men ruthlessly solved a puzzle they may find difficult; breaking bank resistance. They got closer when McTominay shot a cross that Fred nearly stepped into and Greenwood had one blocked chance: each of those openings coming into the area.

Edinson Cavani jumps to score Manchester United’s fourth place against Southampton. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths / PA



For Southampton, their only hope has come via a breakaway or set-piece to which United are vulnerable. Yet now they have been raped. It was very simple. The rejuvenated Luke Shaw swung the ball and there was Aaron Wan-Bissaka appearing from the right to shoot home only a second senior goal.

As smooth as he was when McTominay threw a pass to Edinson Cavani and his nice back heel found Fernandes. The visitors cleared but the question was how long? United were a blur of red, flooding Southampton across the board. Shaw played for Wan-Bissaka, this time he struck, but United continued to monopolize possession.

The effervescent Shaw showed once again and this time it was clinical; the left-back slapped on Greenwood who found Marcus Rashford whose first arrival beat Alex McCarthy to his left. It had Hasenhttl throwing his hands in despair and although there was a bit of a breathing space when James Ward-Prowses ‘free kick warmed David de Geas’ hands, it was brief.

Scott McTominay marks Manchester United’s sixth place against Soithampton. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths / PA



First, a shot from Fernandes forced a corner kick taken by Fernandes and when play was interrupted the playmakers nearly passed Jack Stephens, who passed McCarthy. Now, however, a dreaded counter-goal has arrived; Ward-Prowse inadvertently slapped on Rashford and his ferocious cross was returned home by Bednarek.

A triumphant half for United ended with Shaw creating once again this time via a precise crossover that Cavani walked home with aplomb. And, there was nearly a fifth when Ramsay knocked down Cavani and Dean awarded a penalty before VAR decided the challenge was marginally out of the zone.

For the second half, Cavani and Shaw were replaced by Martial and Donny van de Beek. Here, Fred took the position of Shaw, Van de Beek the last and Martial the No 9. The Frenchman only had two strikes in the league, so it was an opportunity to try to profit from the relentlessness of the United States. Southampton, really, was hoping to avoid a humiliating hiding place that could approach last season’s territory 9-0 against Leicester, in which they also had a player sent off.

They knew it wasn’t their night when Adams beat De Gea only to have VAR rule the attacker offside, perhaps by the much ridiculed armpit. United didn’t care: it was still an exercise to keep the ball and with Everton here on Saturday Solskjaer could protect Rashford, replacing him with Dan James on time. And Martial signed up with a soft chest down and volley high into the roof of the net in a much-needed boost of confidence for him, before the 20-yard McTominays zinger went 6-0. – Guardian