Alluring Kylie Minogue Ruffle Mini Dress Has Fans In A Ride





03 February 2021 – 11:18 GMT



Fiona neighborhood Kylie Minogue, 52, looked fabulous in a cute ruffled mini dress and heels in her latest Instagram post! See her superb outfit



Queen kylie did it again! The singer, 52, looked fabulous in her latest Instagram outfit, wearing a beautiful ruffled mini dress and strappy heels. Simply captioning his shot, “Hello #Lovers,” Kylie also wore her blonde hair in cute tousled waves – apparently loving that styling feel just judging by the electric hair we could make out in the photo. MORE: Kylie Minogue lives in the world’s most expensive apartment building – see inside The singer’s textured gown featured a strapless neckline, rosette floral details, tulle tiers, and lace trims. Kylie looked beautiful in the flirty minidress As for her beauty look, Kylie seemed to be rocking a metallic eye and pink lipstick, along with her glowing skin and a brooding manicure. We approve! Loading the player … WATCH: Kylie wears stunning split-legged outfit for glamorous performances Fans continue to speculate if the star will appear on the Australian version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, since Kylie recently returned to her home country. MORE: Kylie Minogue’s Daily Diet Revealed! What the pop star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner “Is this your #DragRace judging outfit?!?” one commented, while another added: “The perfect outfit to judge Drag Queens! If we don’t see her playing or making an appearance wearing it in the next few weeks, that’s more proof of my theory!” Kylie wore the dress for her Rift magazine shoot It actually looks like the latest snap of Kylie’s outfit is a backstage photo of her. Crack Magazine cover, as she can be seen wearing the dress in a video she shared of the photoshoot. MORE: Kylie Minogue’s Love Life: Meet Her Handsome Paul Solomons She always shares her glamorous stage outfits and editorial looks with her fans, but we also saw a more laid-back glimpse of the star recently, when she shared a snap in a pair of chic denim jeans. Kylie is currently in Australia Enjoying a take-out pizza on her return to Australia, she wrote: “#soundsbettertogether #home,” alongside a koala, heart and pizza emoji. Kylie also wowed fans in a cute wrap dress as she made an appearance in Mallacoota, Victoria, to present a performance by her friend James Reyne at the Sounds Better Together concert. Stunning in a colorful wrap dress She said of the moment: “I am so honored and grateful to be back home, to reunite with my family, friends and country and to experience live music in this ‘new world’ in the town of #Malacoota. “#soundsbettertogether was a taste of what we can all hope for and the joy on people’s faces was a beautiful sight (and a feeling) to behold.”







