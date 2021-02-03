Royal Mail bosses slammed for outfitting delivery men with disguised masks





Royal Mail bosses have come under fire after a postal worker claimed they were given a dressy face mask to wear during their shifts. The anonymous employee, based at Malvern Link, contacted Malvern City Councilor Sharon Taylor, saying the masks were not designed to provide medical protection. Read more The masks are said to have been made by Dongguan City Dan Dan Garments in China, and on the label it says they are for fashion, dressing, and party (non-medical). They also appear to have Royal Mail Group sewn on the front, according to photographs obtained by Worcester News. Ms Taylor said: As a Link city councilor, I was horrified to find that our local posties last week received protective masks made in China and designed only for ‘disguise’. They even had the audacity to put the Royal Mail name on the front. This is an insult by management to frontline postal workers who are putting their lives in danger. INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week INDY / LIFE Newsletter Get inspired by the latest lifestyle trends every week A Royal Mail spokesperson responded to the allegations by saying the face masks comply with health and safety regulations. “The health and safety of our staff is our number one priority. This paper voucher was produced by the supplier for customs purposes and indicates a category of use incorrectly translated under the broader generic term of non-medical supplies. “We are working with the supplier to correct this to avoid confusion in the future. The reusable face coverings that we have issued comply with current safety regulations. “Royal Mail has gone through a rigorous selection process to identify the most suitable reusable face coverings for our employees. Samples from each supplier have been carefully assessed against the relevant product safety requirements related to the use of face shields in the workplace during the coronavirus pandemic. “The selected reusable face coverings have passed a number of tests to ensure the best quality and effectiveness. Colleagues can also choose to wear a disposable face mask, available on request.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos