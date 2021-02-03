Actress Alia Bhatt looks like a breath of fresh air every time she steps out. She’s back in town for work commitments. She recently came out for a shoot and looked like she stepped out of a fairy tale.

Alia was seen wearing a beige dress with a bandage top and tulle bottom. She had pink makeup with pink lips and wavy hair. Her dress was worth talking about neutral hues with light makeup. She looked gorgeous. But there was an element of surprise – she wore this dreamy outfit with a pair of comfy slippers and she still looked just as amazing.

Alia Bhatt recently had a real and fake session with her fans on her official Instagram account and it was a place of all faiths. She’s made quite a few cheeky revelations about her love for food, her favorite number 8, and many more.

Currently she is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi based on Husain Zaidi’s popular book “Mafia Queens”. She then has her multi-star Brahmastra lined up, led by close friend Ayan Mukerji, with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles.

She will be the next star in RRR led by SS Rajamouli, also featuring southern stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and Ajay Devgn.

