Ree Drummond reveals wedding dress purchases with daughter Alex brought her to tears





Ree Drummond, Today – Season 68 Tyler Essary / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images It looks like we learned yesterday that Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex is engaged to her boyfriend Mauricio Scott (at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas!) and now a walk down the aisle is less than three months away. Always sentimental, Drummond took his blog on ThePioneerWoman.com to share some exciting details about the event, as well as some thoughts on the planning process. First, after looking for a wedding location around Tulsa, the couple finally decided to get married at the family’s famous ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, a location especially dear to Alex, having grown up on the property. “We are crossing our fingers that the weather on wedding night is as peaceful as in this photo,” she wrote, alongside a photo of a surreal sunset in Oklahoma. “But we’re not going to hold our breath. This is Oklahoma, after all. Wheeee!” Later in the article, Drummond revealed that shopping with daughter her eyes were all cloudy. “I’ve seen all of these scenes in movies where mum cries as her daughter finds ‘the’ wedding dress and I never thought it would be me, but someone must have cut onions in that. bridal shop, because I would be cursed if I didn’t tear it up! she shared. We’re thrilled to see Alex’s gorgeous dress. Any predictions, dear Pioneer Woman fans? To hear Drummond spill more tea on his band’s daughter’s big day at the happy couple’s sweet relationship, read the full article. Here. Note: in light of the Corona virus pandemic plans are subject to change and CDC Currently urging everyone to delay travel and stay at home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. WATCH: Ree Drummond shares how she keeps her five children from fighting Ree Drummond shares how she keeps her five children from fighting Leave it to The Pioneer Woman to figure out exactly what to do to stop sibling arguments in their tracks. Well, whenever the time is right and the festivities continue, if only The Food Network would decide to broadcast the event live for us, the folks who weren’t on the guest list. Hey, we budding ranch girls can dream. Originally published February 3, 2021 at 1:38 pm

