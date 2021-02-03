Bretman Rock says there shouldn’t be separate clothes for men and women





Bretman Rock told Insider on Tuesday that he wants to make an impact on the fashion industry.

He thinks that gender-specific clothing shouldn’t “be a thing”.

Rock also spoke about his fashion inspiration and his partnership with the Klarna shopping app.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Bretman Rock is known the world over as a beauty influencer and social media star and now he’s set to rock the fashion world. Speaking to Insider on Tuesday, Rock said he started to shift his focus away from the beauty industry and its excess drama in 2020. In doing so, according to the influencer, he was able to focus more on fashion, in partnership with Stella mccartney, Paco Rabanneand the shopping app Klarna over the past year. In the future, however, Rock wants to go even further. “I really want to change the genre labels of freakin ‘fashion,” he told Insider.

Bretman Rock wearing Paco Rabanne on Tuesday.



Bretman Rock / Instagram







Bretman Rock says he wants to help make fashion more inclusive When asked what he hopes to bring to the fashion industry, Rock was quick to point out his fluid sense of style. “I don’t just wear men’s clothing, I actually wear more women’s clothing than men’s,” Rock said. “I’ll be wearing a woman’s dress and man’s pants with it, so I really want to change the freakin ‘fashion labels.” “Menswear and womenswear shouldn’t even really be a thing,” he added. “I feel like it should be just f —— clothes, period. I want to change the fashion industry by saying ‘f — you’ to gender standards and ‘f — your labels, “to be honest.” A post shared by Bretman (Da Baddest) Rock (@bretmanrock) That being said, Rock has no plans to leave the beauty space entirely. “Beauty will always be a part of Bretman Rock,” the influencer told Insider. “I will always wear makeup. It will never stop.” Her own style is inspired by vintage fashion and modern trends on TikTok Online, the influencer can be seen wearing everything from Balenciaga shirts with pointy hair, to fashion trends inspired by the forties like tie-dye and Crocs. He even experimented with pastel costumes and edgy corsets These last months. Rock personally describes his style as “evolving”. “Much of my inspiration lately has been everything I see on my TikTok page for you,” he said. “Pearl necklaces, vintage shopping and clothing is really my style right now.” To keep up with his change of style, Rock says he’s been doing a lot of online shopping lately, almost too much. “I literally still shop,” Rock said. “Sometimes I get texts from my sales manager and they say, ‘Girl, you need to calm down.’ So i use Klarna to make my payments less, and then I have fewer problems. “ Looking ahead, Rock has big plans for the rest of 2021 February 2 Rock to star in his own YouTube MTV series who follows his life, family and career through 2020. According to the influencer, he also has “so much more” up his sleeve for 2021, although he is tight-lipped on details at this time.







