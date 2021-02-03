Drew Barrymore pairs her designer dress with the most unexpected accessory





February 03, 2021 – 19:12 GMT



Brandi fowler Drew Barrymore paired her designer dress with the most unexpected accessory from her Drew Barrymore show, and we’ve found where to buy it.

Drew barrymore had the cutest accessory as she made a delicious skillet of mac and cheese during her Drew Barrymore show on Tuesday. RELATED: Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Husband Tom Green For Special Reason Drew Barrymore wears Anthropologie apron The Drew Barrymore Show The Santa Clarita Diet The star rocked a blue Anthropologie Stacia embroidered Indigo apron as she made her way to the kitchen on set, and shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself doing a “cheerful mac and cheese dance” before to start mixing the ingredients. Underneath the apron, Drew wore a wintery mix of high-low pieces – a black Elie Tahari dress topped with a striped J. Crew vest, dress socks she found on Amazon, and black Celine ankle boots. MORE: Drew Barrymore Fans Express Concern After Sharing Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie But it was the apron that we couldn’t stop looking at. We found it on Anthropologie, and it turns out to be economical with a price tag of $ 36. Stacia embroidered indigo apron, $ 36, Anthropology BUY NOW Turns out, Drew has a thing for Anthropology floral aprons (and pretty aprons in general). The actress also wore the brand’s Nathalie Lete Helena apron, which is white and topped with flowers, on her show recently as well. This one is even less – at $ 32. Nathalie Lete Helena apron, $ 32, Anthropology BUY NOW Drew not only gives fans a glimpse of her favorite aprons, but she also breaks down what she’s wearing on the show on Instagram and gives beauty tips every now and then. MORE: Drew Barrymore Shares Rare Video Starring His Daughter And Fans Respond Last week, the founder of Flower Beauty revealed on Instagram that she’s working to get the perfect eyebrows and has shared exactly what she’s doing in the meantime to complement them when she appears on her show. “How do you see?” Drew captioned the video. “I grow my eyebrows and fill them @thedrewbarrymoreshow I use a combo of our @flowerbeauty Fiber Fix Brow Gel (available @cvs_beauty & @ultabeauty ) and the Skinny Microbrow pencil (a @cvs_beauty exclusive!) for alterations !!. “ Drew wore this look under his Anthropologie floral apron In the clip, she gives a step-by-step beauty tutorial that shows how she fills in her eyebrows using Flower Beauty products. Cute aprons, mac and cheese recipes, and beauty tips? Think of us as fans of the Drew Barrymore Show. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







