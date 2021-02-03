Why basic t-shirts will always be in fashion

There is probably no garment more iconic of the 20th century than the t-shirt. The great thing about t shirts is that no matter what is going on in the fashion world, t shirts have never stopped being in fashion.
The t-shirt was created at the start of the 20th century, when modern clothing manufacturing became normalized. T-shirts were meant to be worn under men’s button-down shirts.
Because they were meant to be underwear, and shirts were generally white, T-shirts were also almost exclusively always white for the first fifty or sixty years of their existence. This makes sense for several reasons.
The design of the t-shirts led to a paradox of the cart and the horse. They were white because they weren’t meant to be seen, but no one wore them as shirts, in part because they were simple and straightforward.
It wasn’t until the 1950s that T-shirts became something you wore as your primary garment. After James Dean made the white t-shirt and black leather jacket jumpsuit cool in Rebel Without a Cause, the t-shirt went from a standard item everyone owned to a provocative symbol of counterculture.
Since T-shirts were considered underwear, wearing them in public was almost as revolutionary as walking around in your underwear. Those who adopted the t-shirt were seen as rebellious and savage, and the t-shirt became a symbol of youthful revolt.
T-shirts might have been rebellious 70 years ago, but they are perhaps the most common item of clothing in the world today. This is partly due to their simple evolution.
For a decade, t-shirts have gone from a symbol of rebellion to a standard outfit for most young people. It was still several years before the advent of screen printing, so t-shirts remained simple and solid, but started to see different colors in the early sixties.
As screen printing became commonplace, almost all young Americans wore a rock band t-shirt. Graphic Ts became memes before memes even existed.
Generations have now grown up with the t-shirt as the standard of style. Graphic Ts have their time and place, but the basic t-shirt is universal.
T-shirts are versatile
Basic T-shirts can be worn as a standalone garment or used in layered looks. They look just as good with jeans as they do with a modern suit.
The basic t-shirt is the most versatile item of clothing in any closet. Almost any look you wear should start with a simple t-shirt.
When wearing a button-down dress, you should start with a simple t-shirt. It makes your shirt look great by leveling out any colors that might appear and avoiding sweat rings on your freshly pressed dress shirt.
Even the classics can use some updates
Just because something is classic doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Traditionally, t-shirts were made from 100% cotton, which is known to fade and stretch. Cotton also tends to retain moisture, so it doesn’t do much to keep you smelling fresh.
Modern t-shirts are made of blended fabrics which enhance them in several ways.
Poly cotton blends do not lose their elasticity over time. This means they look better longer than other t-shirts.
Poly blends are also better at wicking moisture away from the body so that it can evaporate, making them much more comfortable throughout the day.
In summary, basic t-shirts will always remain in fashion because they are comfortable, versatile and classic. You will be wearing a t-shirt at some point almost every day for the rest of your life, so be sure to buy some good ones!
