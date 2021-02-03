New Canaan Men’s Club member next speaker, Foster Hirsch





New Canaan Men’s Club / Photo released The famous film historian Foster Hirsch, author of numerous books on the film industry, will address the members of the New Canaan Men’s Club virtually on Friday, February 5, via the Zoom on subject application: “Film noir in the years 1950. “ The men’s club meets on Fridays in virtual sessions from 10 a.m. Each session includes a speaker after the business portion of the meeting, usually around 10:45 am. Previous speakers have discussed cybersecurity, issues affecting state and local government and how decision-making in the artistic approach. .

Men aged 55 and over interested in joining the Men’s Club can send an email to [email protected] Professor of cinema history at Brooklyn college for 54 years, Hirsch will discuss the style and themes of the memorable black films of the period, directed by Billy Wilder, Douglas Sirk and others, and with Burt Lancaster, Robert Mitchum and Joan Crawford, to name a few- one of the main actors of the time.

Hirsch’s books examining the film noir genre include: “The Dark Side of the Screen: Film Noir” and “Detours and Lost Highways: A Map of the Neo-Noir”. In addition, he wrote a study of the works of Otto Preminger in “Otto Preminger: Man Would Be King”; and on the method of the actors who emerged during the period in “A method to their madness: The history of the studio of the actors”. Hirsch is working on his next book, A History of Hollywood in the 1950s, which will be published by the publishing house, Alfred A. Knopf.

