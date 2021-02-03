Top FIVE Spring 2021 Fashion Must-haves with Brandie Price – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Weather Indiana





Need help in the wardrobe department? You’re not alone! Brandie Price, image consultant, the 5 essentials of spring 2021 fashion! Utility combinations- This will surely be your one piece and your favorite outfit of the season. The designers are incorporating a utilitarian edge into a more elegant and tailored silhouette, making this trend a more flattering silhouette. Choosing a beautiful neutral color will ensure you optimal versatility in the daily rotation of your wardrobe. Wear them with heels and a belt for the office, or dress them up with a pair of trainers for your shopping day. Casual jeans Your best friend 100% cotton from 1995 is finally back. Relaxed is far from loose, be sure to start with the correct size to ensure a perfect fit all year round, because this style is not going anywhere anytime soon! I predict that we will continue to see and love this style trend for at least the next 18 months. Invest in a high-end denim line or choose a few styles for sale in different washes. Sweatshirts Oh for the love of all things terrycloth! We will see sweatshirts in some new silhouettes this season. You can’t go wrong with a sweatshirt, however, the short sleeve sweatshirt will be the showstopper of the spring season. Pick a base color or one of the trendy neon shades to make a nice statement. We’ll see more floral, tie-dye, and embellished options as the weather starts to really heat up. White sneakers- Don’t be afraid of white sneakers !! They are literally everywhere, but I always hear the ladies being a little afraid that they will get dirty! Simple solution: the magic eraser. How cool are you going to look wearing these shiny new shoes as soon as the weather comes. Pro tip: If you find a style you like, snag it ASAP, because the best styles sell out fast! Belt bags- The new name of the fanny pack. Think Updated, Think Edgy, Think Hands Free !! This new style of bag can usually be worn in 5 different ways and has all the essentials you need right at your fingertips. A mask, phone, lip gloss, keys and a little notebook filled with all your warm weather wishes can all be stowed inside and ready to go for the season Brandie Price is an on-camera expert and award-winning makeup artist. You can find out more about www.brandiepriceimage.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos