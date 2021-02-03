Why the house mantle is about to destroy the quarantine house robe





I would like to think that the house coat that came into my life was an act of fate. A close friend of mine received two nearly identical pieces over the past holiday season, and she kindly gave me the spare at our friendly New Years Eve gathering for COVID. While I had my reservations about this particular breed of black and pebbly gray sherpa knee-length loungeweara robe-shawl sweater with blanket stitching around the edges, curiosity got the better of me. It looked like a roughly structured adult size swaddle and I was helpless by its warm appeal. I put on the polyester house coat (a now out of print issue of Intimate Charter Club) and without even noticing it, continued to wear it for the next seven days. Subconsciously, the coat became like a second skin, I worked in it, put Netflix in it, cooked in it, walked my dog ​​in it, bought groceries in it and even fell asleep on it several times. I spent the entire first week of 2021 bundled up in an objectively ill-fitting article, I thought it would never see the light of day (sorry, Lauren!) But I couldn’t have been happier or more comfortable. . Lightweight, reversible knitted coat Pull-Blazer open on the front For the uninitiated, a house coat is essentially a cardigan-slash coat that offers the ease and functionality of a dress, the comfort of a cozy sweater, and the silhouette of a long jacket. The term was popularized in the 1940s when housewives donned a padded sleeve to protect their actual outfit while doing household chores (there are many vintage options available at Etsy). The allure is understandable: the house coat is more presentable than a dress but less structured than typical outerwear and can be worn indoors or outdoors, even in freezing temperatures. Of course, my interest in indoor coats has nothing to do with housework and everything to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Without having to shelter in place for over nine months, I would never have been looking for a portable blanket that’s polished enough for a Zoom call, but comfortable enough for a depression nap at noon. I’m far from alone in this renewed interest in comfortable clothing loungewearales like pajamas and sweatpants skyrocketed by more than 80% last year, as new innovations like the Zoom up and matching cashmere sets have become mainstream. Sherpa Walton Shirt Jacket Barefoot Dreams Lite Weekend Long Cardigan But the house coat in particular resembles the sartorial extension of the forties. Just as the lockdown blurred the lines between work and play, weekdays and weekends, live and just exist, the house coat combines all the salient aspects of standard outerwear into one inspired garment. of the cover. This is basically the universal answer to the misfortune of quarantine dressings, unlike at home dress, which isn’t as versatile as the millions of selfies would suggest. House dresses are hot-weather affairs and often read like real nightgowns, in part thanks to the use of wispy linen and ruffled hems. House coats, on the other hand, come in a range of fabrics and weights, making them wearable throughout several seasons. Of course, this is all essentially peak quarantine. But despite the unique pandemic appeal of the house coat, I see myself wearing my sherpa swaddle long after the lockdown. Comfort aside, I became fond of the idea of ​​dressing for personal satisfaction, as opposed to just spending my money on Insta-worthy items deemed cool. Plus, there are plenty of house coats that are a lot more sophisticated than my beloved fluffy dressing gown, shop a few of my favorites below. Long knitted cardigan with belt Cozy cotton and silk button-down cardigan Ballard striped sweater coat

