Residents of one of New York’s wealthiest buildings complain about construction and costs, report says





The New York Times reports there is discontent in the tallest residence in the western hemisphere tower .

. This includes mechanical problems such as flooding and rocking.

Residents are also unhappy with the rising costs of their multi-million dollar units. There are problems in the sky: Some residents of the tallest residential tower in the Western Hemisphere say the building didn’t work. Stefanos Chen of the New York Times reports that residents of 432 Park Avenue – which has paid millions for its units – “disagrees” with the developers over problems in the record-high building. These issues include costly flooding, elevator issues, and the building’s whining as it sways in the wind. The tower is on New York City is infamous “Row of billionaires“of ultra-luxurious skyscrapers and new supertall buildings, located just south of Central Park. Insider’s Katie Warren reported, sales of luxury real estate in New York began to slow in 2019, and some apartment buildings started dividing large penthouses (and cutting prices) – including a Penthouse on the 95th floor at 432 Park Avenue. Now these quick laps may face new problems. As The Times reports, concerns about the building’s potential faults and construction are not limited to 432 Park: “Engineers familiar with some of the disputes say many of the same issues are quietly occurring in other new towers. . ” Floods, wind and noise The building experienced several flooding, with a “water line failure” that took two of the four elevators out of service. According to the Times, these incidents happened on the “mechanical floors” that make the building so tall – they don’t count towards its size. And when you’re that high, the wind has a stronger impact: just ask the resident who has been “trapped” for about an hour and a half after a “strong wind condition” stops an elevator. Publicity The wind is not the only noise. The garbage chute “looks like a bomb” – and locals have heard “squeaks, pops and clicks,” according to notes from a 2019 owners meeting reviewed by The Times. Residents broke up into groups to try and resolve the issues, the Times reports. A group, made up of 40 unit owners (out of 103 units in total), allegedly commissioned the engineering company SBI Consultants for a study. “Initial results showed that 73% of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing components observed did not conform to the developers’ drawings,” the Times reported – and about a quarter may have had “real life safety issues.” . “I was convinced it would be the best building in New York City,” said Sarina Abramovich, a resident of The Times. “They still charge it as a gift from God to the world, and it isn’t.” Increased costs for ultra-healthy residents All of these issues have led to an increase in the price: The Times reports that in 2019, annual common fees increased by 40%. And one resident said insurance costs had risen 300% in two years – in part because of some of the building’s “water incidents”. Another thing that bothers residents? Fee increased at the Tower’s private restaurant (home to Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt). In 2015, homeowners were expected to spend $ 1,200 per year on it. Now they have to spend $ 15,000 a year. This includes breakfast, which the Times says is no longer free.

