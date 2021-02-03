Apparel Impact Institute launches Italian sustainability program – Sourcing Journal





The Italian luxury footwear and clothing industry is at the center of a new initiative launched by the Apparel Impact Institute (AII), an organization dedicated to reducing the environmental impact of fashion. This week, the group showcased a platform for Italian manufacturers to coordinate, fund and scale environmental programs with measurable impact – and it’s working with sustainable fashion mavericks Burberry, Stella McCartney and its former parent company, Kering, to lead the initiative. Related Articles The goals of the program include uniting brands, manufacturers, philanthropy and nonprofit organizations to collaborate in identifying key environmental issues and creating an action plan for mitigation, expansion awareness raising and fundraising initiatives; and sharing of best practices for improving the environment. The areas of intervention of AII are energy, water and chemistry. “This partnership is important to the industry as it allows us to continue to bring the proven and future methodologies of IIA to Italian luxury apparel and footwear manufacturers,” said AII President Lewis Perkins. “This is a critical time to include environmental stewardship in the industry’s efforts to rebuild better through this work. We look forward to starting the implementation with our partners. “ And now may be the perfect time for Italy’s fashion industry, as the local government begins to ease restrictions as vaccine distribution efforts progress – a move that has sparked controversy among those who believe that it’s too early. Either way, the fashion industry is eager to move forward and focus on collaborative and scalable improvements for a brighter future. The Italy IIA program was launched at the end of 2020 with a priority group of Italian manufacturers. The next phase is to recruit 10 to 15 other manufacturers and luxury brands to participate. Known for being at the forefront of fashion’s most sustainable methods, Stella McCartney was the first European partner and the first luxury brand to implement Clean by Design – a sustainable supply chain initiative led by Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and finally AII – to its textile factories in 2013. Luxury conglomerate Kering was also an early adopter of the Clean by Design program, where it has since extended its sustainability guidelines to more than 35 of its suppliers. According to Géraldine Vallejo, director of Kering’s sustainable development program, partnering with AII will help develop sustainable practices and pursue its objective of reducing environmental profits and losses (EP&L) by 40% by 2025. Supplier empowerment has been fundamental to Burberry’s sustainable evolution, and it’s a mindset that the British brand intends to share with the rest of the industry through AII. “Whether it’s equipping our Italian suppliers in the transition to renewable energy or helping our wool producers restore farmland in Australia, we know he’s taking targeted action and cross-sector collaboration to have a significant systemic impact, ”said Pam Batty, vice president, corporate responsibility, Burberry. “This is why we are delighted to support AII alongside other partner brands – it takes a common ambition to continue our collective mission to make fashion supply chains more sustainable. Although AII was established less than four years ago, it has already had a lasting impact on the fashion industry. The organization began as a collective effort between the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), the Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH), Gap Inc., PVH Corp., Target, HSBC Holdings plc and other parties to unify the industry at name of sustainability, with an emphasis on “promising projects that operate in a limited geography or that target a narrow environmental or social dilemma that shows potential for growth.” In 2019, he set out to scale up a factory improvement program that garnered participation from partners such as Arvind Ltd., Gap Inc., Target and PVH Corp., and recently partnered to JCPenney to improve the supply chain.







