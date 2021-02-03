Fashion
#WhoMadeMyClothes: transparency has become a must for the fashion industry
When it comes to one of the most polluting and operating industries in the world, more and more consumers are demanding transparency. We have the technology to provide end-to-end transparency and to support the reinvention of the fashion industry.
Revelations about the extent of forced labor continue to dominate
general public news, emphasizing the question of the supply and manufacture of materials in sectors as varied as fashion, automotive and electrical engineering.
It has become evident that many brands cannot guarantee that their products are not involved in charges of forced labor; and this presents a huge challenge on many levels, forcing companies to reorganize their supply chains, and countries like the WE ban imports from certain regions.
With the introduction of digital ID technologies, it becomes possible to provide traceable identities for each product allowing transparency from raw materials to finished products and beyond. In so doing, it offers consumers the highest possible standards of visibility, safety, education and authenticity; while giving businesses full control over their supply chains.
However, the level of transparency of supply chains has not kept pace with technological innovations; and the disconnect between raw materials, manufacturers and retailers has raised serious concerns about waste, climate change, low wages and forced labor.
Digital ID technologies have the ability to improve efficiency and bridge the gap between vendors and brands, but a culture of resistance restricts many industries. A 2018 report
through EcoVadis found that transparency can be fostered by government regulations. However, even without regulation, brands tend to do what they think is best for their brand and what their consumers want. There are some cultural barriers that remain and some of them boil down to a lack of willingness to give competitive advantages in hyper-competitive industries like fashion. Another obstacle has been the inability to capture data, synthesize it and communicate it at scale. With industry 4.0 and technologies such as
RFID
and other IoT applications, which are changing and the industry needs to catch up.
Digital ID technologies designed to track and trace products from the source of raw materials to the customer can provide better supply chain visibility. The key is to maintain a consistent data format for all suppliers and elements in the chain. The data can then be interfaced with digital technologies such as
blockchain
a shared database where various parts of the supply chain enter and verify information.
The fashion industry is increasingly watched over by businesses and customers. We have the technology to provide end-to-end transparency and to support the reinvention of the fashion industry. In an industry that accounts for 10 percent of global GHG emissions; and after a year where we have seen movements such as #Pay
enter the mainstream consciousness, consumers expect and demand transparency. Now more than ever, they want to know the impact of their clothes. They want to know how they are made, who made them, where they come from, what is in them; and finally, what they should do with them once they have reached the end of their useful life.
Now is the time for the fashion industry to embrace innovation and digital technologies with open arms. The consequences of not transforming our supply chains could be devastating. We must offer greater transparency to sustain our activities, protect our brands and provide confident answers to consumers who ask
“who made my clothes?” Most importantly, we must prioritize transparency for the hundreds of thousands of workers who are victims of forced labor.
For more information, please read the reports, IoT and the impending digital transformation of the supply chain
and The new transparency.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]