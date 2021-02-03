WhoMadeMyClothes: transparency has become a must for the fashion industry

When it comes to one of the most polluting and operating industries in the world, more and more consumers are demanding transparency. We have the technology to provide end-to-end transparency and to support the reinvention of the fashion industry.

Revelations about the extent of forced labor continue to dominate

general public news, emphasizing the question of the supply and manufacture of materials in sectors as varied as fashion, automotive and electrical engineering.

It has become evident that many brands cannot guarantee that their products are not involved in charges of forced labor; and this presents a huge challenge on many levels, forcing companies to reorganize their supply chains, and countries like the WE ban imports from certain regions.

With the introduction of digital ID technologies, it becomes possible to provide traceable identities for each product allowing transparency from raw materials to finished products and beyond. In so doing, it offers consumers the highest possible standards of visibility, safety, education and authenticity; while giving businesses full control over their supply chains.

However, the level of transparency of supply chains has not kept pace with technological innovations; and the disconnect between raw materials, manufacturers and retailers has raised serious concerns about waste, climate change, low wages and forced labor.

Digital ID technologies have the ability to improve efficiency and bridge the gap between vendors and brands, but a culture of resistance restricts many industries. A 2018 report

through EcoVadis found that transparency can be fostered by government regulations. However, even without regulation, brands tend to do what they think is best for their brand and what their consumers want. There are some cultural barriers that remain and some of them boil down to a lack of willingness to give competitive advantages in hyper-competitive industries like fashion. Another obstacle has been the inability to capture data, synthesize it and communicate it at scale. With industry 4.0 and technologies such as

RFID

and other IoT applications, which are changing and the industry needs to catch up.

Digital ID technologies designed to track and trace products from the source of raw materials to the customer can provide better supply chain visibility. The key is to maintain a consistent data format for all suppliers and elements in the chain. The data can then be interfaced with digital technologies such as

blockchain

a shared database where various parts of the supply chain enter and verify information.

The fashion industry is increasingly watched over by businesses and customers. We have the technology to provide end-to-end transparency and to support the reinvention of the fashion industry. In an industry that accounts for 10 percent of global GHG emissions; and after a year where we have seen movements such as #Pay

enter the mainstream consciousness, consumers expect and demand transparency. Now more than ever, they want to know the impact of their clothes. They want to know how they are made, who made them, where they come from, what is in them; and finally, what they should do with them once they have reached the end of their useful life.

Now is the time for the fashion industry to embrace innovation and digital technologies with open arms. The consequences of not transforming our supply chains could be devastating. We must offer greater transparency to sustain our activities, protect our brands and provide confident answers to consumers who ask

“who made my clothes?” Most importantly, we must prioritize transparency for the hundreds of thousands of workers who are victims of forced labor.

For more information, please read the reports, IoT and the impending digital transformation of the supply chain

and The new transparency.