The floral dress Kelly Ripas has Ryan Seacrest in points

Kelly ripa and Ryan Seacrest appeared to be in two totally different seasons as they walked towards the set of Living with Kelly and Ryan together Wednesday. MORE: Kelly Ripa Shares Rare Photo Of Her Son Michael – And He’s The Same As Dad Mark Consuelos Kelly and Ryan on the set of Living with Kelly and Ryan In a video the show’s Instagram shared on Wednesday, Kelly walks with her hands in the pockets of her purple, white and pink Marc Jacobs floral mini dress cinched at the waist with a Reiss belt. Ryan, meanwhile, cradles a gray wool sweater and pants. “I’m going to Easter services and you’re going to a Christmas party,” Kelly joked in the clip. “I know, but where are we going for brunch after service?” Bennigan, ”Ryan quipped. READ: Kelly Ripa shares spectacular swimsuit photo from family vacation Jokes aside, we loved the fashionista’s perfect springtime look, which she teamed with a pair of pink suede Gianvito Rossi pumps. Although it might not seem at first glance, the dress is made of plush crushed velvet. It also comes with puffed sleeves and soft pleats. MORE: Kelly Ripa’s Diet Confession May Surprise You – But It’s So Relatable Even with a price tag of $ 720, the dress is already sold out, but we found a similar look at Revolve and Kelly’s Gianvito Rossi pumps at Farfetch. We also found a similar pink suede pump for hundreds less at Coach Outlet. Marc Jacobs midi dress, $ 720, Net to wear BOOKMARK TO BUY Los Angeles Mass, $ 370, Turn BUY NOW Gianvito Rossi pumps, $ 583, Farfetch BUY NOW Pink Coach Waverly Pumps, $ 78, Outlet Coach BUY NOW While Kelly’s dress is best suited for the cooler spring days at the start of the season due to its texture, the Misa Los Angeles dress we found works all spring long. The feminine floral dress comes with a lilac floral print and button closure on the front, so it can be adjusted for a more plunging neckline (as pictured) or buttoned up for a more conservative look. MORE: Selena Gomez & Ruth Negga Wore Spring’s Dreamiest Trend As we mentioned before, flowers are one of the dreamiest spring trends, so it wouldn’t hurt to have a floral dress in your closet when the season begins. For more floral inspiration, get all the details on the gorgeous Rodarte floral dresses that Ruth Negga and Selena Gomez wore this year, wore this year, and more floral looks we’ve found for less. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







