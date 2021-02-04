Tyrann Mathieu’s fiance creates fashion for fans ahead of the Super Bowl





Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu’s fiancé is making his mark in Chiefs Kingdom with a line of clothing and new styles inspired by the Chiefs. KMBC 9 told her about her passion and the support she sees here at KC. Football and fashion are a winning combination for Sydni Russell. Jill owner Marie Boutique, who moved to KC when Mathieu signed with the Chiefs in 2019, introduced new styles ahead of the Chiefs’ trip to Tampa. I wanted to bring him back, but I just didn’t want people to say I was like jinxing, she laughed. After the team won the AFC championship, they went to print. His Run it Back II Tour t-shirts and sweatshirts are among the designs that have been a hit with Chiefs Kingdom. I was really shocked at first because I didn’t think they’d like it that much, she said with a smile. I knew I loved it but I didn’t know everyone would like it. You can shop for Russells looks online or at Array, a store in Leawood featuring several local designers. Russell officially launched Jill Marie Boutique last summer, after researching baby clothes for his now one-year-old daughter. I thought about cute clothes my daughter could wear and couldn’t quite find what I was looking for, so I started looking at fabrics and things like that, she says. Then with the pandemic, all the extra time helped me really focus on what I wanted to do. The names of the shops have a special meaning. It’s from my mom and my fiance’s grandmother, and my daughter’s middle name is Jill Marie, she explained. She hopes her business will be an inspiration to her young daughter in the future. I just want her to know that she can do whatever she wants, Russell said. Since moving to Kansas City two years ago, Russell says KC has embraced his family and his business. It’s definitely one thing in Kansas City, is that they support the locals a lot, and I’ve really personally felt the impact of that, she said, so I’m really thankful for Kansas City. In the future, Russell would like to get his clothes into national retailers and open his own brick and mortar store in Kansas City. To buy Jill Marie Online Store, Click here.

