Rebel Wilson stuns in sparkly pre-Super Bowl gown she helped design





February 03, 2021 – 23:26 GMT



Brandi fowler Rebel Wilson was stunned as she wore a sparkly dress on a soccer field before the Super Bowl. She helped design the dress with famous stylist Elizabeth Stewart

Now, this that’s how you turn a break into a shard. MORE: Rebel Wilson triumphantly breaks silence after split from her boyfriend – nothing is stopping her! The next day Wilson Rebel confirmed that she had split from boyfriend Jacob Busch, she shared a video of herself running on the football field at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., barefoot in a black dress sparkling. Stunned rebel in a sparkling black dress The Perfect The star only shared clips and photos of the dress from afar that day in her Insta Story on Tuesday, but her stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted a closer look at her wearing the dress. And Rebel shone in the look she helped design. “Blue rainbows are real @rebelwilson on the @poochperfect in a dress we collaborated for @rebelwilsonxangels», Wrote the famous stylist. In this one, Rebel flashes a smile in a black sequined dress with a shimmering rainbow blue bodice. The actress completed her look with her blonde hair pulled back in a half up, half down. MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in hot pink cropped top in photos – teases ‘upcoming’ fans Fans loved the look, with “she looks absolutely gorgeous” handwriting. Another follower wrote: “Ooh this dress is beautiful for you!” while a style fan asks the question we all want to know: “OMG Is @rebelwilsonxangels making a comeback ?!” Loading the player … Rebel hit the Sofi Stadium soccer field in her sparkly dress Elizabeth has been silent on whether the eponymous Rebel brand she launched in 2017 will return soon, and whether this is a look from an old collection or a new one. Yet we will keep our fingers crossed. MORE: Rebel Wilson inspires fans with new beach photos as she poses in a wetsuit Meanwhile, Rebel, who posted that she was hashtag “single” – is expected to be heading to Tampa, Florida this week for the Super Bowl – and she seems to be enjoying every moment of her new life. MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in hot pink cropped top in photos – teases ‘upcoming’ fans She scored her first touchdown in the video she shared on Instagram, possibly prepping her throwing arm for the big day. Rebel captioned the post: “My first touchdown at Sofi Stadium. Thanks QB Dave!” With all the style statements Rebel has been making lately, we can’t wait to see what she rocks on Super Bowl Sunday. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







