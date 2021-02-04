5 independent perfume brands for men to know





When it comes to choosing a fragrance for men, many men begin their search with a classic designer product like Jean Paul Gaultiers Le Male or Bleu de Chanel. But if you want to find a new signature scent, the world of niche perfumes is definitely worth a look. Unlike the designer brands available in countless department stores and duty-free shops, niche or independent perfumes are typically made in smaller quantities and sold only in specialty stores. Independent perfumers have more artistic freedom and often create new trends with their innovative formulations and daring concepts. How to buy niche perfumes There is no accessory more personal than a perfume, and so there really is no wrong way to choose your next one. If you don’t know where to find scents beyond a proven bottle of Ralph Lauren or Dior, try exploring online stores specializing in niche brands.Luckyscent, Aedes, and Tigerlily are good starting points. These sites not only offer expert recommendations, but also samples for as little as five dollars and discovery sets that allow you to try a handful of perfumes from a single brand. In addition, reviews from online databases such as Fragrantica and Basenotes provide a detailed overview of almost all perfumes exposed to the sun. Although designer brands typically market a fragrance as a men’s or women’s fragrance, these days most niche brands are forgoing gender categories altogether. There really is only one rule: if you like a scent, you can wear it. With scents inspired by everything from the Old West to Paris in the ’60s, the independent fragrances below all offer something truly unique. Cowboy Grass by DS & Durga Vetiver, a herb variety, has the ability to go from dry and earthy to leathery and smoky, and it has formed the basis of many popular niche fragrances in recent years. Brooklyn-based DS & Durga plays the rustic qualities of the ingredients with mugwort and thyme to create a scent that evokes the American West. [$175 to $260; dsanddurga.com] You understand Perfumes Rook by Rook Founded by Nadeem Crowe, doctor turned actor turned perfumer, Rook Perfumes was launched in 2018 as an exploration of memory and emotion through perfume. Crowes’ signature creation, Rook, contrasts notes of birch tar and tobacco with guaiac wood and musk for a scent that straddles the line between dirty and clean. [$135 or $4 for a 0.75ml sample; luckyscent.com] You understand Lair Barbs by 19-69 The Swedish brand 19-69 gives the 1960s counterculture a modern Scandinavian upgrade. His Lair Barbs bottles the aroma of the bohemian Barbs district in Paris and exudes a resolutely urban atmosphere: Notes de aldehydes and ambroxan evoke the smell of concrete in the rain. [$66 to $188; nineteen-sixtynine.com] You understand Fern LAube by Rogue Rogue Perfumery by perfumer Manuel Cross offers modern interpretations of vintage fragrances. His Fougère LAube takes the classic fougre base of lavender and oakmoss, which served as the basis for many men’s fragrance offerings in the 20th century, and brightens it with notes of fresh citrus and bitter galbanum. [$85 to $156; rogueperfumery.com] You understand Library of Babel by Fueguia 1833 Founded in Buenos Aires, Fueguia 1833 is inspired by the natural splendours and cultural history of Argentinas. The fragrance from the company Biblioteca de Babel is inspired by the story of Jorge Luis Borges of the same name, and its complex but comfortable woody scent with notes of cedar, South American cabreuva wood and cinnamon. [$153 to $306, or $6 for a 1ml sample; fueguia.com] You understand

