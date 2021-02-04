How to preserve your wedding dress

A wedding dress is probably the most sentimental purchase a woman will make in her life, if not one of them. These dresses are considered family heirlooms, regardless of the financial investment; and if you plan to one day pass it on to a future generation to wear it as is or use parts of it, it should be kept as a keepsake.

Think of a future daughter, daughter-in-law, or family member who might want to wear your wedding dress one day, sew a piece of it into hers, or create a vintage lace or silk christening gown. The wear of delicate fabrics stored incorrectly may cause the ivory or blush dress to turn yellow; and exposes the fabrics, embroidery and details of your dress to the elements.

To give us an overview of the process of preserving your wedding dress for decades to come, we asked two of the industry’s most notable cleaners and preservatives to take care of your dress now and after the wedding. Here, everything you need to know about preserving your wedding dress, straight from the pros.

What is the difference between standard dry cleaning and gown storage?

Dry cleaning and preservation are two entirely separate processes. If you’re wondering why you can’t just have your wedding dress professionally cleaned after the wedding and expect it to last for years down the road, it’s just because you’re missing an entire step. “Dry cleaning is the treatment of soiled areas with chemicals,” explains Karen Jean-Aimee, Bridal Specialist for Madame Paulette. “Once [the] the dress is clean, we wrap the dress in acid free tissue paper and place it in an acid free archival storage chamber. “Storing your dress is the proper and proper way to take care of your gown after marriage, as it places the gown, once cleaned, in an airtight place for long term storage.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s 67-year-old Dior wedding dress, worn by her grandmother in 1953. Happy KT

When should you keep your wedding dress? How long is too long to wait?

The longer you wait, the more damage from sunlight and oxidation can occur. “Stains and soiling react with the textile fibers and over time cause oxidation of the yarns, thereby altering the chemistry of the textile and potentially making it much more difficult to reverse damage safely,” says Jonathan Scheer, Founder and CEO of J. Scheer & Co. “Keeping the dress in a cool, dark and dry storage environment after the wedding and before cleaning will slow down the oxidation process and allow a greater window of opportunity to wait before cleaning,” he advises. “I would prefer to see the dress as soon as possible after the wedding and advise clients to wait no longer than three to six months.”

It is important to note that not all stains are immediately visible. The fabrics that make up wedding dresses easily attract dirt and it is best to plan your storage as early as possible. Keep in mind that sugar alcohols (wine) and chloride salts aggressively degrade fabrics and even if you think you have cleaned them yourself, and the stains will set and could lead to permanent damage.

Do some fabrics and embellishments store better than others?

Yes, and each fabrication has its pros and cons. Wedding dresses are most often made of silk, synthetics, and non-woven embellishments, like pearls. Certain types of pearls and rhinestones can be particularly problematic with conservation when they have metal frames. For example, Bugle beads often have a silver foil insert that reflects light. It is a beautiful element on the dress, but since silver leaf is a composite metal and metals are inherently unstable, they can cause preservation issues. “Chemically, they oxidize at a reasonably fast rate and this oxidation causes discoloration,” Scheer explains. “Each parameter will oxidize at a different rate, and there is no way to predict which one will oxidize faster.” If you are looking to convey a beaded dress, keep in mind that beads and embroidery without metallic settings will retain chemical and structural strength for longer.

Left: a veil of silk preserved vs left without preservative; Right: disintegration of the silk in progress Courtesy of Madame Paulette

Silk is an organic protein tissue, mainly composed of fibroin; Like us, this natural fiber will also deteriorate over time. Silk is particularly sensitive to stains and damage from heat and light. “Silk takes on shades of brown before disintegrating – it is also biodegradable,” explains Jean-Aimée. “Have you ever had a favorite silk blouse, and over time your armpits started to turn yellow?” This is exactly what happens to silk. It will start to turn ivory, then cream, then tan, and soon after, brown – before the fibers start to break down, ”she says. Having your dress properly cleaned and tidy is the best way to protect natural fabrics and not change color. Well treated, even if the silk changes color over time, it can acquire the most beautiful patina.

Polyester and synthetic fabrics will always retain their color – or at least they should. Synthetics are more stable; they are unnatural, and therefore their coloring and workmanship is more consistent, but if you are planning on dying something synthetic, then don’t. Polyester will not accept dye at all. “These fabrics all dye at different rates, so you’re going to get distortion, and they shrink at different rates as well,” Scheer recalls.

How much does conservation cost?



Depending on the amount of damage to the dress on the wedding day, how it was stored until the start of the preservation process, and the level of complexity of the dress will determine the cost of keeping a garment. “Our most expensive assignments are typically between $ 2,000 and $ 2,500,” Scheer says. “This price usually applies to fully embellished custom prom dresses with super loose, layered skirts and detachable trains,” he adds. When choosing a company to perform this important assignment, do your homework and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Find out about training and qualifications; do they guarantee their work? are they recommended by high fashion designers? “It can’t hurt to ask for a referral to your salon,” Scheer recommends.

Getty Images Benjamin wheeler

How should I keep a preserved wedding dress?

Your dress will arrive stored in a professionally approved storage box, but be aware that even “acid-free” cardboard boxes can re-acidify over time. Cardboard absorbs moisture, which will promote mold and mildew growth in a storage room, so not just any box will do. “We use exclusive boxes that are made of the same material used by the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to store their historical costume collections. We store the dresses in a fully archival, fluted polypropylene textile storage box. A chemically inert, non-absorbent polymer, it offers more comprehensive protection against moisture and is resistant to fluctuations in temperature and humidity, ”says Scheer.

After the preservation packaging process is complete and your protected garment has been returned to you, keep the box flat and upright. Store your box in a cool, dark, dry environment with 50% relative humidity at all times or in a location with a climate regulated for normal living conditions. Avoid direct sunlight or heat. “Do not store a gown in an environment whose temperature varies from season to season, such as an attic or basement,” explains Jean-Aimée. “The atmospheric change from hot to cold could create condensation and have a detrimental effect on the conservation process,” she adds.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

As for checking the dress every now and then, experts suggest opening the box and inspecting the dress regularly in the rare event that sudden stains, exposure to the elements, etc. go too long without treatment. When you remove the dress from the box, remember that your skin contains oils and salts that can damage delicate fabrics. Clean your hands and ideally use white gloves. Remove the top of the box and carefully unfold the dress, noting how it was packed.

When properly stored, your dress box will never be completely sealed. The seal traps moisture in the box, promoting mold and mildew growth, which will stain and weaken the fibers of the dress. And when opening a sealed box, the surge of air will quickly re-oxygenate the chamber, causing fiber deterioration.

Where should we store a wedding dress before to be worn?

Keeping the dress in its prettiest condition is always a goal after purchase – and pandemic times have raised additional concerns as many brides have decided to put their dresses away for postponed weddings rather than keep them in. their point of sale. modifications.

When purchasing the dress and between alterations, a dress, especially a heavy dress with a loose skirt or embellishments, should never be left hanging for a long time. Hanging the dress for long periods of time without distributing the weight of the skirt will pull and distort the neckline and length of the dress. Avoiding direct sunlight and exposure to items that can cause stains or discoloration should be a priority when storing the dress.

Since many brides need to keep their gowns on for much longer than expected before their new wedding date, J. Scheer & Co. shared a helpful video showing the best way to safely store a wedding dress at home. All you need is a clean white sheet, clean towels, and some ribbon or string.

Heather Room

Collaborative wedding editor

Heather Hall is a writer and editor specializing in weddings, fashion and lifestyle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io