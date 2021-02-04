Fashion
This designer dressed the first lady on the day of the inauguration. What’s the next step for the brand?
January 20 Joe biden and Kamala harris were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States. For the occasion, the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, had her choice of clothing options. In what some saw as an unexpected choice, she wore a custom blue coat and dress by Markarian, Alexandra ONeills New York-based bridal and ready-to-wear brand, founded in 2017 (in the past, First Ladies chose world-famous designers like Oscar de la Renta and Thom Browne for the day) together not only for its look but the message her choice to wear an emerging American designer sent.
We weren’t sure for sure she was going to wear it until she left on opening day, ONeil told Refinery29 a week after the opening. I could not have been more honored to have been chosen on such an important day. She describes the moment as the highest of peaks for her and for Markarian: I can’t imagine a more exciting and important moment for us. But while the sight of the First Lady wearing a look that ONeill a few nights before hand beaded will not soon be forgotten, it is the aftermath of the day that will shape her, and her relatively new brand, to the ‘to come up.
As an American designer determined to support New York’s Garment District, being selected was a victory not only for her, but for all the local garment workers who helped her make it happen. Its decline, she said of the Garment District. They have incredible resources there, not to mention incredible workers and artisans. It is important to give them even more support now during COVID; everyone struggles, so the more attention I can bring to the Garment Center, the better. Much of the Dr. Bidens dress was created there, before then being taken to the ONeills studio to be embellished with pearls and Swarovski crystals.
In addition to crafting a look befitting Dr. Bidens First Lady’s debut while competing with a number of other top designers for the position, ONeill was also tasked with selecting dresses for President Bidens two granddaughters to wear for the last part of the opening day. The Natalies yellow sequin dress with white straps and the Finnegans coral-colored sequin dress with black details were also sartorial successes. Plus, ONeill has done all of this while continuing to work on their fall bridal and ready-to-wear collection.
ONeill, who says he slept well for the first time in six days on the Sunday after opening day, has a habit of juggling multiple things at once, ranging from his West Village studio to the Garment District and everywhere in between. both, on a daily basis. After the brand’s smooth launch in the Spring 18 season of 2017, Markarian’s debut collection was quickly picked up by popular luxury online retailer Moda Operandi, known for its trunk shows catalyzing the brand’s success. . My only goal for the first year of building the company was to do a core show on Moda Operandi, so having that for our first season was really, really special, she says.
Markarian has since become a New York Fashion Week darling, with editors and influencers making sure to attend his presentations, which took place (before the pandemic) on hotel rooftops as lavish as the dresses. with sequins and feathers on display. She also launched The Bride in 2018, as well as knitwear and jewelry in 2020, and she designs handbags intermittently to fit into collections. I am always very excited every time we launch a new product, she says. For her next fall 21 collection, she has another new launch. Tip: this is a durable cashmere.
We were just trying to make it through this week, she says of her current schedule which involves the photoshoot for the new collection, we are her team of six, which she calls amazing. I’m so lucky to have them and to be able to work with them. They are all very capable. So, I know how to do everything.
It has been amazing for us because we have never had anything like this before, where we have had a global spotlight shining on us.
Alexandra ONeill
According to her, the fall collection was first inspired by ancient Rome and the gods and goddesses of that time. That said, it always starts somewhere and ends in a completely different place. One thing she Is confirm that the collection will mark the first time that Markarian knitwear will be entirely designed with recycled cashmere. We were trying to use more and more sustainable fabrics in our collections, she says. The mesh is one of the first big steps to take, so we insisted on making sure it was fully durable.
But while the brand had one of the most exciting moments in its history, ONeill says it hasn’t had time to fully address the events of the inauguration with the new collection looming.
According to her, once Fashion Week is over, she’s finally hoping to be able to bask in the glory of dressing the First Lady on a day that was seen by 33.8 million people. There was a wave of support and kudos, which was really kind and really humbling, she says, adding that interest in the brand has also increased. It has been amazing for us because we have never had anything like this before, where we have had a global spotlight shining on us.
As for the rest? Right now she says she’s just trying to take it day in and day out. After all, with an upcoming collection not yet complete, there isn’t much time to think about the future. If you ask me though, Markarian’s future is crystal clear: it was just the first of many higher peaks to come.
