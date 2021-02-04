Houston-based Influencer in Color is sparking change in the fashion industry





Nikki Gamble, Shay Sweeney, Brandy Geary, and Meghan Adams create thoughtful content and seek collaborations that are meant to make a difference for women like them.

HOUSTON Posh, positive and always on point looks. This is what you can expect Influence the color. With over 88,000 followers, women of all colors are tapping into the shared Instagram account. This is fashion at its best, presented by women who could easily be mistaken for professional models, but they are actually moms, wives, working women and friends. Nikki Gamble, Shay Sweeney, Brandy Geary and Meghan Adams are the four ultra-stylish girlfriends from Houston who make up the shared social media brand Influencing in Color. Together, they create thoughtful content and seek collaborations that are meant to make a difference for women like them. The concept of their shared account was born a few years ago after a revealing visit to New York during Fashion Week. The ladies observed what they described as little diversity among the attendees at fancy parties and gatherings. “We didn’t see anyone who looked like us,” Gamble said. “We were wondering why we weren’t invited to these events.” Gamble invented Influencing in Color. Originally, she had the idea of ​​using the handle for herself, but after their shared Fashion Week experience, she felt it was better for the four of them to move forward together. They were convinced this was a way to really make a statement. “Diversity is everything in the space that we are in,” Geary said. Influencing in Color has since challenged fashion retailers to bring more melanin to their digital marketing campaigns. They have been extremely successful and influential. “We have sent our emails to brands to let them know if they want to move forward with a partnership, which is what we expect from your brand and your business,” Sweeney said. She often challenges different companies with: “What change has your brand made during this campaign for Black Lives Matter?” Brands like J.Crew, Banana Republic and Loft have all been receptive. Influencing in Color has worked with them on a number of occasions and says they see the efforts these companies are making to be more inclusive and diverse. “We just keep working with them because we love the fact that they actually use their foot, put it forward and try to be the change we want to see,” Adams said. The ladies are hoping to expand soon with an Influencing in Color fashion line. They take their profits from their Instagram partnerships and reinvest them in their business. The ladies estimate their profits to be over $ 200,000 a year combined. Follow Influencing In Color Here.







