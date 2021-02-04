5 expert tips for choosing the perfect wedding dress





These expert tips will make your wedding dress shopping experience as enjoyable as possible (Photo: courtesy of Christina Devine) By Helen Yu Bridal designer Christina Devine shares her top tips on how to pick the perfect wedding dress and make a statement on the big day Finding the perfect wedding dress is a notoriously difficult task. With so many styles to choose from – think feminine mermaid dresses, classic A-line silhouettes, minimalist lace patterns and more – the buying process can be more than a little overwhelming. This can involve months of planning, countless fitting dates, and hours of chatting with your bridesmaids. To make your journey in search of the dress of your dreams easier and more enjoyable, we speak to a renowned bridal designer Christina devine for some tips on shopping for wedding dresses. See Also: 10 Best Bridal Shops in Hong Kong to Find Your Dream Wedding Dress Photo: courtesy of Christina Devine Today's brides-to-be have it all literally at their fingertips. Although it is always a good idea to take inspiration for your wedding dress from the beautiful photos featured in fashion magazines and lifestyle websites, or take some advice from your trusted bridal fashion stylist. , this will quickly cause the exhaustion of ideas. "I personally sit down with each of my brides and discuss what they're looking for and what inspires them," says Devine. It is important to consider whether the dress you have chosen can reflect your personality and make you feel like the best version of yourself, regardless of what others expect. Take a look at the images you've saved and narrow down your choices by spotting common styles. Next, make a list of features that you would really like to see on your dress to streamline the process. Photo: courtesy of Christina Devine

Getting the opinions of others is essential as it will not only guide you through the abundance of models but also make the process of fitting the dress a bit more enjoyable. “It all depends on the company you keep, especially when you’re looking for the perfect wedding dress. Having the right support group around you is vital, but it can sometimes add more stress. Being alone for those first dates gives you the freedom to experiment and explore without unwanted judgment from the pack, ”says Devine. She recommends bringing the most important people in your life – like your mom, sister, bridesmaid and bridesmaids – to the store for a second date to show them your favorite creations and ask. their opinions. However, you should keep this first date just to yourself. See also: How to Plan Your Wedding: Expert Advice From a Hong Kong Planner Photo: unsplash.com Do you have a penchant for traditional or modern designs? Do you want a sleeveless or strapless dress? No matter what your heart desires, there is an option: you just need to conform to your body shape and be ready to embrace different styles. “I encourage my brides to dress up, take selfies and explore different styles on their first date,” suggests Devine. “Trying out a range of shapes, cuts and fabrics is a vital step in the process and can quickly help eliminate what isn’t working for you. Even if you know exactly what you want, take the time to step out of your comfort zone and explore. You might surprise yourself! Photo: courtesy of Christina Devine Bring your true self to the wedding dress buying process is crucial. Instead of just evaluating whether the measurements or details of the fabric are executed to perfection to flatter your curves, you should ask yourself, “Does the dress feel?” real? Does it really speak to you and can it reflect your personal style? ” “The expectation that brides will see fireworks and cry tears of joy when they ‘say yes to a dress’ is unrealistic and adds anxiety at an already huge time,” says Devine. “Release the pressure. What you should be asking yourself is how do you feel in the dress. “I look amazing, I feel amazing, and I don’t want to take this dress off” – these are all things you want to tell yourself. Oh, and if you can’t stop smiling when you look at yourself in the mirror, the dress is a winner. Make a dress decision based on your own feelings while remaining open-minded during the process. Photo: courtesy of Christine Devine For discerning brides looking for the perfect dress to match your wedding theme, book a consultation with your favorite designer and have it tailor-made with your choice of styles, materials and embellishments. “Endless research and sartorial dates can leave some brides feeling lost, overwhelmed and disappointed,” says Devine. “Some brides also have a very clear vision of what they’re looking for, so creating it from scratch is the best way to bring their dream dress to life.” See also: 5 wedding dress trends you need to know for 2021

