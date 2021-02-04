5th Annual Blue Jacket Parade Takes Stylish Position Against Prostate Cancer





Photo: Brian Achs (Getty Images) February is a month marked by candy hearts, past presidents and (most importantly) black excellence, but it also offers an opportunity to save lives, as World Cancer Day is Thursday, February 4. Although this past (and present) year may be dominated by the health crisis known as COVID-19, in May 2020 the cancer remained the second leading cause of death in the world. Understanding that black communities are disproportionately affected by both COVID and certain types of cancers, including breast, stomach and prostate attacks, needs and deserves our continued attention. With that in mind, the fifth annual Blue Jacket fashion show in support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation will not only go virtual on February 4 at 7 p.m., but puts a new emphasis on racial disparities and underserved communities, according to A press release, which read: The event will once again bring together the worlds of fashion, entertainment, health and media to openly discuss prostate cancer, with a new focus on racial disparities and underserved communities and with models of single-family homes. and personal spaces representing a shared track. Behind-the-scenes glimpses into the personal lives of attendees hope to inspire viewers to take charge of their own health and treatment. The program will include one-on-one virtual chats with celebrities and experts in fashion, medicine and research, and will end with a socially distant version of the traditional Blue Jacket parade. Attendees at the event include fashion industry icon Andr Leon Talley, actors Billy Porter, Mario Cantone and Dominic Fumusa, TV personalities Mike Woods, Dr Mehmet Oz, Don Lemon and Bill Nye , and celebrity stylist Ty-Ron Mayes. Top fashion designers such as Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Stephen F, Duckie Brown, Nick Graham, Ben Sherman, Tommy Hilfiger, Bruno Magli and Michael Strahan and Joseph Abboud for Mens Wearhouse will reinvent the traditional blue jacket which participants will then model in their own. unique ways. I started this event so that men could have an open conversation and dialogue about our bodies, said Blue Jacket Fashion Show founder Frederick Anderson. The goal is to defeat the stigma so that men can take their prostate health more seriously. In fact, while prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the United States, the risks posed by low-grade prostate are generally low and slow growing. Nevertheless, according to data from the National Cancer InstituteThe disease not only often presents itself more aggressively in black males, but they are twice as likely to die from the disease as males of other races. G / O Media can get commission As we find out how genes work in prostate cancer to detect it much earlier and treat it much more precisely, we are accelerating the end of death and prostate cancer, says Jonathan W. Simons, MD , Chairman and CEO of Prostate Cancer Foundation. The Prostate Cancer Foundation rewards our partnership with the Blue Jacket Fashion Show. It raises awareness about prostate cancer, encourages every man to talk to his doctor about personal and family risks, prioritizes screening and stylishly encourages a healthier lifestyle. Rodney Gillespie in 2020. Photo: Craig barritt (Getty Images) Yusuf Myers in 2020. Photo: Craig barritt (Getty Images) Young Paris in 2020. Photo: Craig barritt (Getty Images) DJ Envy in 2020. Photo: Craig barritt (Getty Images) PublicityYou can ignore the announcement after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Jeremy Carver in 2020. Photo: Craig barritt (Getty Images) Bill Nye in 2020. Photo: Craig barritt (Getty Images) Ty-Ron Mayes in 2020. Photo: Craig barritt (Getty Images) Buster Skrine in 2020. Photo: Craig barritt (Getty Images) PublicityYou can ignore the announcement after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Mike Woods in 2020. Photo: Craig barritt (Getty Images) Edwin Hodge in 2019. Photo: Rob kim (Getty Images) Sean Michael Frazier in 2019. Photo: Rob kim (Getty Images) Harry Lennix in 2019. Photo: Rob kim (Getty Images) PublicityYou can ignore the announcement after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Jerod Haynes in 2019. Photo: Brian Achs (Getty Images) Billy Porter in 2019. Photo: Brian Achs (Getty Images) The official sponsor of the health events is Janssen Oncology, which is part of Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. Of Johnson & Johnson. This year, we are especially proud to help shift focus to reflect the most affected patients, said Rodney Gillespie, Janssens vice president of sales and marketing and attending the annual event, in a statement. Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in black men, who are also twice as likely to die from the disease as white men. Janssen Oncology is committed to raising awareness of the disproportionate impact of prostate cancer in black communities as we work to eliminate health inequalities for people living with and affected by prostate cancer. Attendees hope to secure a seat at the 2021 Blue Jacket virtual fashion show must register before Wednesday February 3, 2021. After the event, the show will be available for viewing on Blue Jackets YouTube ChannelDonations for prostate cancer research can also be Prostate Cancer Foundation website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos