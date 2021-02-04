Fashion, fun and family – The Voice-Tribune

Wine Women & Shoes goes virtual to continue supporting those in need

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos of the 2019 event by Tim Valentino, 2020 event by Andrea Hutchinson

SSince 2014, Wine Women & Shoes has raised over $ 2.2 million for lone parents to provide housing, education and other resources to those who have experienced domestic violence, poverty and unstable housing. . As a result of this fundraiser, 575 college degrees were obtained, 63 homes were purchased, and 52 children of program participants are pursuing post-secondary education, all thanks to Family Scholar House and the hard work they have done over the years. years. This year, Wine Women & Shoes will take place virtually on March 5 from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Our initiatives focus on programs and services to meet not only the short-term needs of people in crisis, but also on expanding educational and learning opportunities, which have become even more important with the continuing effects COVID-19, said the director of Mission Advancement. Kellie Johnston Moore. Since March of last year, we have seen a 325% increase in requests for help, especially from newly unemployed people who want to retrain themselves in layoff-proof careers leading to a living wage. Now more than ever, we are excited to launch new and creative initiatives to help those in need achieve self-sufficiency through education.

The mission of Family Scholar Houses is to end the cycle of poverty and transform our community by empowering families and young people to be successful in education and achieve lifelong self-sufficiency, according to their website. Wine Women & Shoes is their largest annual fundraiser sponsored by GE Appliances and is co-chaired this year by Terri Bass of Lenihan Sothebys International Realty and Cynthia Fanning of GE Appliances.

While the virtual Wine Women & Shoes evening will be very different from our in-person event, viewers can still look forward to an evening of wine, fashion, entertainment and Shoe Guys. This year’s event will provide the opportunity to participate with your entourage or mingle, shop and sip wines at your own Wine Women & Shoes House Party with your friends if you wish, said Cathe Dykstra, Director of possibilities, President and CEO of Family Scholar House. Either way, we’ll provide you with everything you need for a fun night out while supporting Family Scholar House. Party Packs will be delivered to virtual attendees and will include exclusive WW&S collectible glasses, wine, loot bags, event programs, food, and one-of-a-kind WW&S masks. Don’t worry, this year’s event will still feature the ever popular Shoe Guy dance!

There will be a silent auction starting February 18 and live auctions during the virtual event on March 5. With a focus on local businesses this year in all auctions, The Key to the Vault raffle winner will win $ 10,000 shopping at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers, co-sponsored by Churchill Downs and Merkley Kendrick Jewelers . The Key to the Vault raffle tickets cost $ 100 and only 200 will be sold, so be sure to visit the Wine Women & Shoes website today to purchase yours before they run out! Another auction item is from Cafe Appliances with the chance to win your dream kitchen appliances in your choice of color and finish. Raffle tickets cost $ 100 and there are only 200 available. Enter today for a chance to win at familyscholarhouse.ejoinme.org/dreamkitchen.

This event, always sold out, has become a must-see event in Louisville. Voted best fashion show and best girls’ night out in recent years, this is truly an event our supporters are most excited to attend, often making their reservations months in advance to ensure that ‘they are not excluded, Dykstra said. What I hear most often is how our guests are enjoying a special evening of fun and pampering while also enjoying the important work we do in raising other women so that they can be successful and become community leaders.

In 2020, Family Scholar House had to learn to adapt to the virtual framework by taking over from the workforce. They launched their response center in January 2020, which made all mentoring and advocacy services available online and allowed them to continue to serve the community safely. In 2021, there will be more services available on the resource center with the goal of reaching more people in Kentucky and possibly venturing into other states, according to Dykstra.

Family Scholar House has given so many people a chance to thrive in this world and touch the lives of those around them through the funds they have raised and their fantastic team. Wine Women & Shoes Co-Chair Terri Bass of Lenihan Sothebys International Realty said: My mother-in-law was very sick. She survived COVID-19 but ended up with damaged lungs. We were fortunate to have a wonderful doctor who has become a family over the years, Gerontologist Dr. Carmel Person. We are actually called sisters and she claims my husband Steven is her brother! I was talking to her about Wine Women & Shoes when we were consulting about my mother-in-law’s care. She then told me that one of her favorite nurse practitioners who works in her practice is an FSH graduate! How special is that? I am very grateful for FSH and its impact on our community.

Bass and Fanning have worked hard to make this new take on Wine Women & Shoes as fun as years gone by, but with new twists. WW&S is one of my favorite events of the year so I always look forward to it! said Fanning. Who wouldn’t be eager to have fun with great women for a good cause? What is so exciting about this year is that while this event will be virtual, it will also have some unexpected surprises and a very professional production to go with it. Reserve your ticket today for a fun virtual house party benefiting Family Scholar House that you won’t want to miss!

Wine Women & Shoes

March 5, 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Virtual event

House of the family scientist

familyscholarhouse.org

502.584.8090