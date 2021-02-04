Houston Cougars men’s basketball team upset over East Carolina pirates

GREENVILLE, North Carolina Jayden Gardner and East Carolina missed out on a sea of ​​home fans who stormed the court after claiming a huge upset. Instead, the Pirates left the yard in a somewhat subdued celebration until they let loose in the locker room, that is.

I’m out of breath, Gardner said with a smile.

Gardner tallied 21 points and 15 rebounds to help ECU stun Houston, ranked fifth 82-73 on Wednesday night, securing the Pirates’ first victory over a ranked opponent in nearly two decades. It was the Cougars’ first loss in 2021, a performance that baffled coach Kelvin Sampson.

We just didn’t look like we were playing Cougar basketball tonight, Sampson said, in any form or fashion.

Tremont Robinson-White added 17 points for East Carolina, which has challenged the season’s offensive bouts against one of the nation’s top defensive teams. East Carolina shot 47% and made 11 of 24 at 3 points and more impressive, the Pirates led for the last 12 minutes and more against a Houston team that struggled to do much after the mid- time.

East Carolina (8-6, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) had not won a game in more than a month between five straight losses and three postponements. The Pirates also lost starting swingman Brandon Suggs to injury and lost reserve goalie Tyrie Jackson during the game due to an apparent leg injury.

The Pirates have always found an unforgettable way to end a 33-game losing streak against the PA’s Top 25 teams, although it did come with a limited number of attendees at the Minges Coliseum due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I think they’re starting to get used to it, said ECU coach Joe Dooley. I think it would have been good for our fans to share this now, I said. But I have to give credit to kids across the country for standing in line and doing that this year.

Houston (15-2, 10-2) arrived as KenPoms’ No. 2 ranked defenseman, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions, while also ranking as one of the best rebounding teams in the country. But the Cougars haven’t done much to keep the Pirates back in both categories while spitting offensively.

DeJon Jarreau tied his career record with 25 points to lead the Cougars, who had won nine straight games dating back to 2015, including double-digit margin wins on ECU home soil in each of the past four seasons . But top scorer Quentin Grimes struggled to just seven points on a 2-for-10 shot.

At the end of the day, do you know what it is? Sampson said. It’s up to the coach, man. The coach has to do a better job preparing his team to play.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars moved up to 5th place in the last Top 25 AP on Monday, marking their second stint there this season. It’s the highest-ranked program since the 1983-84 season that ended with the Cougars led by Hakeem Olajuwon reaching the NCAA title game. But they didn’t get saves, made just 8 of 31 shots after halftime (25.8%) and finished with a 37-36 rebound in a show Sampson said will haunt me. during a moment.

We’re rarely outscored or other teams play harder than us, Sampson said. We hang our hat on being tough. but we haven’t had any of those things tonight.

ECU: East Carolina hadn’t won since defeating Tulane at home on December 22. The Pirates hadn’t beaten a ranked team since they upset a Marquette team led by Dwyane Wade, ranked 13th in December 2002. And they were 0-14 against all top 5 opponents. -time. These slippages are over.

HELP KEEP

East Carolina came in with an average of 67.8 points while shooting 42% from the field and 32% from the 3-point distance. Those numbers were even worse in league play, but they hit shots early on as the Cougars took a little while to get close to the shooters, according to Sampsons’ estimate.

More importantly, ECU had five double-digit players to give Gardner a lot of support. Compare that to last year’s meeting here, when Gardner had 29 points and 19 rebounds, but no other ECU player scored more than eight in a 69-59 loss.

Says it

It’s the best win ever. Letting that sink into that, we just beat a top 5 team in the country. It’s very surreal, it’s what you dream of beating anyone ranked, really, Gardner said.

FOLLOWING

Houston: The Cougars host the NAIA Notre-Dame du Lac program on Saturday, a game added to the program on Wednesday.

ECU: The Pirates visit Memphis on Saturday.