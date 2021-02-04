15 Monsoon wedding dresses to buy in 2021

Monsoon wedding dresses are something of an institution for future brides. Not only does the brand offer cutting-edge designs, it’s also a mainstay mainstay, meaning the prices are affordable too – perfect for those on a budget or just keen on grabbing a bargain (ie. literally everyone).

With the days starting to grow longer and the promise of warm weather on the horizon, many engaged couples are optimistically looking to spring / summer on their big days – lockdown restrictions allow that, of course.

So what does the brand’s wedding offer look like for 2021, you ask? Well I’m glad you asked because you are going to enjoy it. Combining delicate pearls with romantic sheer lace inserts and decorative embellishments, Monsoon’s 2021 collection is truly whimsical.

To that end, and without further ado, scroll down to see our fashion editor’s picks of the best Monsoon wedding dresses to buy this season.

