Fashion
Jetstar Forces OnlyFans Model for cover
A passenger on a recent Jetstar Australia flight was forced to cover up, even though she did not violate the carrier’s dress code.
Woman said to cover up on Jetstar flight
OnlyFans Artist Isabelle Eleanore was flying with Jetstar on Sunday from Gold Coast to Melbourne and encountered problems while boarding. The woman wore a high cut top that covered maybe a little more than your average bikini (below, a photo of what she was wearing).
Upon boarding, a Jetstar employee asked Eleanore if she had an extra sweater she could wear. When she stated that she did not have any other clothes with her, she was informed that she could not fly with what she was wearing because “you cannot wear a bikini”.
Eleanore pointed out that she wasn’t wearing a bikini, but Jetstar employees insisted she still needed to wear something to cover up a bit more. At that time, airline staff presented her with a high-visibility safety vest to wear over her outfit if she wanted to take this flight.
She was wearing this, and notes that she felt humiliated, degraded and discriminated against, because everyone was looking at her as she walked down the aisle with it.
What is the dress code for Jetstar?
The Jetstar website explicitly states that “you don’t have to dress to impress” when traveling with the airline and states that the following minimum dress requirements are as follows:
- Footwear is required for the safety of all passengers when boarding and disembarking
- Offensive clothing is prohibited, including articles of clothing that display words, images, symbols or slogans, which can reasonably be considered offensive; the example is given of a shirt with insults or swear words on it
For its part, Jetstar has apologized for the “misunderstanding” and will remind employees of the actual dress requirements:
We contacted Isabelle regarding her recent experience and apologized for the way the situation was handled. There was a misunderstanding of what our policy was and we reminded our crew of our dress requirements. Although we have basic dress requirements on our flights (eg shoes), we have no policy regarding crop tops. “
Airlines need to be more explicit with dress codes
We see stories like this quite often, and the root cause is almost always the same: Airline employees are either overzealous or airline policies are just not clear. In this case, airline employees crossed the line with their app.
Let me be clear – I think it’s quite fair if the airlines have a stricter dress code. The problem is, they can’t enforce a policy that doesn’t exist. Jetstar requires footwear and does not allow clothing containing offensive words or slogans. She wasn’t breaking any of these rules.
I couldn’t imagine dressing so revealing on a flight, but I’m also a person who wears a hoodie and closed-toe shoes at the beach, so I’m probably not the person to ask. Yet if a passenger dresses in a way that doesn’t violate company policy, then it’s absolutely someone’s prerogative to dress that way, in my opinion.
Other airlines have policies that more generically ban “offensive” clothing, and some people would argue that clothing like this is offensive because there are children. I don’t follow this logic, personally. Are you uncomfortable with the kids at the beach when people are wearing bikinis? If it is what is offensive to children, it doesn’t matter if you are at the beach or on a plane.
Personally, I’m a big fan of athleisure and wear it pretty much everywhere. Some people think it makes me very poorly dressed in certain settings, like when I travel in premium international cabins. They are entitled to that belief, but if it doesn’t violate a carrier’s policy, so be it …
At the end of the line
A woman was forced to cover up on a Jetstar Australia flight last weekend because of the top she was wearing. In this case, it looks like the airline is offline, since Jetstar’s only policy is on shoes and not having any clothes with offensive pictures and words.
Just because you or I don’t dress a certain way on an airplane doesn’t mean that someone else can’t, assuming it follows the rules.
What is your opinion on this situation?
(Hat tip for Paddle your own Kanoo)
