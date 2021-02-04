Commerce seems to be the next big thing in luxury resale

A unique and discreet mode of purchase is now experiencing exponential growth. The second-hand market, as has been well documented, is expected to overtake fast fashion sales by 2029. Now luxury resaleThe early pioneers plan to redouble their efforts after spending the last few years quietly refining the artificial intelligence technology that will guide its growth strategy in the future.

Tradesy, founded in 2012 by Tracy DiNunzio, is perhaps less well known than The RealReal, Poshmark and ThredUp as it has spent the last few years without much marketing push. However, DiNunzio having embezzled those funds to finance programming development now expects that to change. This year we are going back to growth mode, she said.

Tradesy, just like Poshmark, is a peer-to-peer platform model, which means that it facilitates direct trading between buyer and seller. The company does not hold inventory and does not employ a large fleet of authenticators and stylists, which means a lower cost to the business and therefore lower commission fees for sellers. Over the past few years, Tradesy has refined artificial intelligence technology that can assess whether a luxury item is real or fake with 99.7% accuracy.

We have a different business model, we are peer to peer. Our thesis is that if we replace the human intermediary in a second-hand transaction with smart technology, we will make the category more scalable. We will offer more value to buyers and sellers. But it takes a long time to build and perfect this technology, DiNunzio said.

She admitted that, some players are on a larger scale than where we are because we have spent the last few years, headlong, working on technology rather than raising more capital.

Tradesy has 7 million members spread across 73% of US zip codes. In 2020, the company saw a 12% increase in listings and noted an average order value of $ 550.

While the competitor of the luxury space of Tradesys The RealReal takes a commission on sales between 15% and 60%, DiNunzio said, Tradesys’ commission structure caps at 19.8%, with the average trade taking around 17%. As a result, she said that Tradesy has become a platform used by larger luxury goods. resale conservatives, including Rebag and Bagriculture, who, as volume sellers, receive a 15% commission structure.

DiNunzio sees it as a point of competition. RealReal has entered the market and built a massive infrastructure of human authenticators and its operational cost is high. We build technology with the same or better precision. It takes time to perfect it, but it’s scalable with little to no cost, DiNunzio said.

Since its founding, Tradesys has received more than $ 125 million in funding from investors such as Kleiner Perkins, Richard Branson and Tim Ferriss. The company declined to disclose figures relating to its profitability.

Despite its notoriety and high sales volume, The RealReal remained unprofitable in November and recorded losses of $ 43 million in the third quarter. After hitting $ 28.90 per share when it went public in 2019 for a market cap of $ 2.39 billion, The RealReal has since slipped to $ 24.50 per share.

In contrast, the peer-to-peer platform Poshmark made its debut in the market with a staggering IPO value of $ 7.4 billion (or $ 101.50 per share), although the stock has since slipped to around $ 70 per share, still double the initial financial sector estimates. In December, the company said 2020 was the first year it made a profit.

ThredUp is now said to have an IPO for 2021. All in all, these platforms have debunked the old taboos on old clothes that were once considered trash, they are now considered big business.

DiNunzio sees many players as a healthy ecosystem reminiscent of the department store landscape in its heyday. There is room for many multi-million dollar businesses in this category, mirroring traditional retail. There was room for Macys and Saks and Nordstrom are all a bit different and overlap a bit. They offer different experiences and what we see in resale is similar. For us, we are a luxury, peer-to-peer platform and we are the biggest one doing it, she said.

While the pandemic initially affected the Tradesy boardroom relative to site sales, DiNunzio said activity at the site had picked up. According to his estimate, the crisis has advanced the culture of second-hand shopping online by three to five years.

With The RealReal public and healthy and with the IPO of Poshmark continuing to accelerate as these companies attract more capital and more competition, it sends a message to consumers about resale adoption. There is this massive rising tide of acceleration. We’re just entering the middle zone of how resale will become a truly legitimate and permanent part of the business landscape, DiNunzio said.

Tradesy sees Louis Vuitton sales accelerate on an unexpected scale. Sales of the Pochette bag, of which Vuitton is currently out of stock, are trading at nearly twice their value on Tradesy. The Speedy bag is selling on Tradesy at full price, demonstrating a new demand for classic styles from the French luxury house.

The Louis Vuitton trend is so interesting because before we saw a resurgence of a style that had fallen out of favor, like the Dior saddle bag, but Vuitton never became unpopular it always sold for a reasonably high price. For us, it represents that wild petri dish of supply and demand prices that second hand creates, said DiNunzio.

So what has changed in Vuittons resale cards? Said DiNunzio: It has always remained popular with the luxury general public and now we have cutting edge fashionistas who are interested. We usually see this pull when something has come back from the dead. Vintage was on a 20-year nostalgic buying cycle, but reselling online has reduced that time to 10 years or less.