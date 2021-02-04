Blue-Chip painter Peter Doig just jumped into the fashion realm for an offbeat collaboration with Dior’s Kim Jones





Scotland-born and Trinidad-based painter Peter Doig is one of the latest artists to dive into the world of fashion, teaming up with the designerKim Jones will present the Diors Fall / Winter 2021 collection. Jones, who has worked with a different artist for each collection he has made since joining Dior Homme in 2018, has not only sought inspiration from the famous nostalgic works of art and the brooding color palette. , but also worked with Doig for five months to plan, design and ultimately realize the collection. Doig was instrumental in the design process, working more closely with Jones than any other artist to date, matching color nuances to his own pigments and even adorning many of the collection’s felt hats made by his old friend. from college, famous milliner Stephen Jones with original artwork. . Doig also created and installed the collections parade set up in a midnight blue catwalk with large stacked boxes painted in rust and ash gray hues that allude to itsmelancholy skyscapes. “[It] It was such an honor and an exciting experience to turn ideas and dreams into colors and functional shapes, Doig said of the experience on his Instagram. The collection, which premiered via livestream on January 22, consists of an eccentric assemblage of silhouettes that sometimes literally translate Doigs designs. In one case, the yellow, green and red sweater worn by the leftmost figure of DoigsTwo trees(2017) comes to life in Look 14. Meanwhile, the pink lion roaming the streets of Trinidad in Doig’sRain in the port of Spain (white oak) (2015)is reinvented on an angora sweater in Look 18. If the collection weren’t specifically meant to faithfully recreate the world of Doigs, Jones may have exceeded his goal. But at the same time, this exact membership in Doigs sets this collection apart from most other art-fashion collaborations, where artists are rarely so involved. For Doig, the collaboration was an opportunity to return to an earlier time in his life, where he aspired to rise through the ranks of the design world. In the 1980s, Doig worked as a part-time dresser at the English National Opera and spent much of his free time with English designers like David Holah of BodyMap and Leigh Bowery, the performance artist and designer who also straddled the space between art and fashion. . To follow Artnet News on Facebook:





