Susanna Reid covers up after backlash over ‘revealing’ dress





GMB host Susanna Reid has covered the show ever since she sparked backlash with a ‘revealing’ dress. The presenter was the center of much discussion last month after wearing a satin green dress on the program on January 20. Viewers objected to the outfit, with some saying it was “inappropriate” because it showed off her cleavage.

Susanna’s green dress has sparked much discussion (ITV) Susanna Reid covers GMB Since then, the star seems to have chosen more conservative outfits. Read more: Susanna Reid slams Ben Shephard over rude comment on Laura Tobins dress The next day (January 21), Susanna returned to the show and wore a blue dress that covered her chest. She also addressed the complaints alongside her co-star Piers Morgan.

Susanna stunned in blue for her first show after the backlash (ITV) At the time, Piers joked, “I didn’t really notice because obviously I don’t focus on you in the workplace. “I am very relieved on behalf of the nation that you have decided to put them away today because we cannot cope with this kind of heat at 6:43 am.” Susanna added, “Yes, women shouldn’t have breasts for breakfast.” Meanwhile, on January 25, Susanna appeared to cover up again.

Susanna looked great in a cheetah-print dress (Credit: ITV) The star looked amazing in a cheetah print silk midi dress with a high neck and long sleeves. And, this time, viewers loved the look. One of them said on Twitter: “Magnet@ susannareid100leopard print dress on#GMB today. She always has amazing outfits. Another gushed out: “@ susannareid100who looks gorgeous in this dress this morning. The next day (January 26), Susanna wore a stunning red dress with a high neck.

Susanna wow in red (Photo credit: ITV) She paired the dress with the matching lipstick and styled her hair in curls. Meanwhile, on Wednesday January 27, Susanna sported a burgundy dress that, again, featured a high neckline. During this show, Piers and Susanna paid an emotional tribute to the 100,000 people who have died from coronavirus in the UK.

Susanna has covered again (Photo credit: ITV) The next day, Susanna co-hosted the show with Ben Shephard. She wore a green leopard print dress, which had a slightly lower neckline.

Susanna co-hosted with Ben Shephard (Photo credit: ITV) Meanwhile, this week, it looks like Susanna has continued to cover up. On Monday (February 1), the star looked amazing in a light blue dress that featured a high neck and a bow.

Susanna looked gorgeous in a blue dress to mark a new month (Credit: ITV) At yesterday’s parade (February 2), the mother of two wore a red and white floral dress. It featured a V-neck and long sleeves.

Susanna wore red and white on Tuesday (ITV) Meanwhile, today (February 3), Susanna wore a blue dress with a high neck. Read more: Good Morning Britain: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid complain about her dress She and Piers hosted a special about Captain Sir Tom Moore after his death on Tuesday.

Piers and Susanna on today’s show (ITV) Sir Tom has died in hospital aged 100 after battling COVID-19. Which Susanna outfit is your favorite? Leave us a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

