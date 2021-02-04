Dress codes and dandy style as we wear it

Fashion as a subject is often seen as fluff, but it can be the quickest route to cultural understanding. I remember being struck when I moved from New York to London in the late 1990s by the dramatic sartorial contrast between each city.

Women on either side of the Atlantic dressed for different lives. In Manhattan, perfectly blown hair, polished fingernails, and a stylish Armani or Donna Karan suit was standard professional armor. In London, it was unstructured jackets paired with embroidered velvet boots and hair that hadn’t seen a brush in days. The look was more creative, but also less powerful.

Parisians, on the other hand, seemed beautifully stuck in a bourgeois past, with their Chanel (or Chanel-ish) suit uniforms and lipstick. In Rome, people seemed dressed for a wonderful afternoon assignment to follow their fancy multi-course lunch.

In Dress codesRichard Thompson Ford’s History of Fashion Laws, we read most of what we need to know about a company through its clothes. Ford is a Stanford law professor whose love for refined suits, crisp shirts, and polished dress shoes was inspired by his father, a trained tailor. The book is the result of Ford’s failed 2009 attempt to make it to the list of five finalists in Esquire magazine’s Best Dressed Real Man contest (he was number six). It was the interview about his personal style that tripped him up. “I knew intuitively why I was wearing what I was wearing, but I couldn’t explain it to save my life.

Fashion control has sometimes turned into a fetish: is it any wonder that the Victorians sexualized the habits of nuns?

He rectified this by explaining the style aspirations in Europe and America from the 14th century to the present day. For a long time, fashion was mostly reserved for the elites who wanted to assert their status. Hence pearls the size of hen’s eggs on a bodice, or oddly uncomfortable trends like the trunk pipe, or particular colors and fabrics that could only legally be worn by the aristocracy. The control of fashion has sometimes turned into a fetish: is it astonishing that the Victorians sexualize the habits of nuns or that the earrings, worn mainly in Italy in the 15th century by prostitutes, have become sex symbols for the Venetian top crust? Indeed, “borrowed” dress codes still titillate us today.

With the rise of Enlightenment ideals, men were able to shed balloon pants and powdered wigs in favor of more subtle fashion – what today we might call “stealth wealth”. In the 18th century, the oversized courtly dress gave way to reason and sobriety in style, which was actually more elitist in some ways because it was harder to achieve, being all about the shade of d ‘a well-placed buttonhole or the perfection of a certain cut of fabric. It required an education, even personal tastes, which suited the new age.

English psychologist and dress reformer John Carl Flügel described the change as a “great male renunciation”. Men “have given up their right to all the brightest, cheerfulest, most elaborate and varied forms of ornamentation, leaving them entirely for the use of women, and thus making their own art making. the most austere and the most ascetic ”. Go out with trendy religion, ritual and ostentation. With utility and rationality.

Not that men can’t be dandies yet, as associate fashion professor Shaun Cole and commissioner Miles Lambert explained. Dandy Style, which covers 250 years of British men’s fashion. George Bryan “Beau” Brummell certainly was, proving with his tasteful but witty look at the squire country look that “the essential superior being is no longer a hereditary nobleman” but simply someone with just enough money and taste to express sartorial elegance and invention.

The Dandy style, which is more about creativity and individualism than about power or utilitarianism, is quintessentially English. While the definition of type has varied over time, from elegance to bohemianism (Oscar Wilde) to political challenge (Benjamin Disraeli), to sexual experimentation (David Bowie) and even to nihilism (the Sex Pistols). , the dandy style remains a cornerstone of fashion. It’s about playing with and disrupting ideas of history, class, race, and gender, all while looking smart. Fashionistas will take a look at archival illustrations in Dandy Style, including many gorgeous close-ups of detailed embroidery and needlework.

A smartly dressed black person was a direct challenge to a racist society because race itself was a social status determined in large part by outward appearance.

Race, gender and fashion are also essential Dress codes. Ford has several chapters that trace the evolution of the African American style and how it was used in the struggle for equality. As he puts it, “a smartly dressed black person was a direct challenge to a racist society because race itself was a social status determined in large part by outward appearance.” Hence the use of “Sunday Best activism”, in which civil rights leaders marched in suits and ties, but also the negative reaction in the form of Black Power leather jackets, black turtlenecks and lush afro. to the Angela Davis.

There is still a fruitful friction in this subject. Take, for example, the debate over whites’ appropriation of black hairstyles, which some black people themselves have only recently been allowed to wear in the workplace. For those interested in learning more about African American history, fashion, and the intersection of the two, two memoirs by African American writers, Margo Jefferson’s Negroland and André Leon Talley Chiffon trench coats, are engaging works.

The clash of status, gender, power and personality is always where the heat is in fashion. This is especially true for women, who had their own big renunciation in the 1920s with the advent of the flapper movement. Our corsets have been off for a century, and yet it is only recently that it has become acceptable for women leaders to wear sheath dresses instead of powerful suits in the office (or powerful t-shirts – witness the backlash. former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, a sewing junkie, took to her Silicon Valley peers to appear in Saint Laurent stiletto heels in Vogue).

It will be fascinating to see what sticks artistically in the post-Covid era, and what that tells us about ourselves. My own hope is that future styling will involve lower heels, more stretchy fabrics, and always more fun and freedom in the way we present ourselves.

Dress codes: How the laws of fashion made history, by Richard Thompson Ford, Simon & Schuster, MSRP $ 30, 464 pages

Dandy Style: 250 years of British men’s fashion, by Shaun Cole and Miles Lambert, Yale, RRP £ 25, 168 pages

Foroohar Frog is the FT’s global business columnist

