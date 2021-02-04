Fashion Industry Focuses on White Men, Report Says | Fashion





The fashion industry is still prejudiced against white men and they outnumber anyone in leadership roles, a new report shows. The conclusions of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) showed that the lack of diversity made black employees feel like they did not belong to organizations, with two in three black employees (63%) stating that they were regularly the only black person in the room. This, in turn, led to increased pressure to perform and represent their identity. The report called the State of diversity, equity and inclusion also revealed that only 57% of employees in the black fashion industry thought their company was doing enough when it came to racial and gender inclusion, compared to 77% of their white colleagues. Less than half of black employees believed inclusion measures would lead to permanent change. Last year, in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of the police and the Black Lives Matter protests, many fashion brands and stores were called upon to fight for the apparent schism between their statements. solidarity and their structural racism issues from the workshop to the executive level. Another problem that emerged from the report was economic: 37% of black employees said they needed to supplement their income compared to only 23% of their white counterparts. The study also found that the low-paying nature of internships may also affect the later employment chances of black employees. After a year like 2020, some may have mistakenly felt that the old guard was changing. It wasn’t, said Amber Nicole Alston, founder of Hyphenate Management. Like most other industries, fashion has suffered from Mad Men Syndrome, the idea that successful leaders look and navigate the world in a specific way. It affects who gets a seat at the table and who gets the power to create the kind of change that would truly make the sector fair. The report interviewed 1,000 fashion industry professionals, across 41 companies and three focus groups, in fall 2020. The CFDA itself has been strong in its anti-racism actions in the fashion industry. In August, they announced the promotion of CaSandra Diggs, a black woman, to the administrative and financial director. She has worked with the company since 2001. The organization also partnered with Harlems Fashion Row to create the ICON 360 Fund, a million dollar fund to help color designers affected by the pandemic.







